Guardiola has managed 315 Premier League matches, winning 232, drawing 43 and losing 40 (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Guardiola agrees one-year extension at Manchester City: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:50 pm Nov 20, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Pep Guardiola, the legendary manager of Manchester City, has agreed terms on a new one-year contract extension. Although the club remained tight-lipped about the development first reported by The Athletic, several sources confirmed that Guardiola opted to extend his stay with an option of an extension until 2027. The 53-year-old Spaniard joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and has since then helped them win six Premier League titles. We decode the Spaniard's stats at Man City.

Premier League

Guardiola's Premier League records

Guardiola has managed 315 Premier League matches, winning 232, drawing 43 and losing 40. Man City have scored 777 goals under his reign in addition to conceding 262. Guardiola has won 11 Premier League Manager of the Month awards in addition to five Premier League Manager of the Season awards. He is a six-time Premier League champion - 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24.

Information

A defining 2017-18 Premier League season

Man City dominated throughout the 2017/18 Premier League season. Guardiola secured his first league title in English football with a record of 106 goals, 32 wins and a tally of 100 points.

Records

City make history in 2022-23 and 2023-24

With Man City winning the Premier League in 2022-23, the Spaniard became only the second manager to lead his team to a hat-trick of Premier League titles, after Sir Alex Ferguson. In addition, Man City went on to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, matching Manchester United's historic Treble achievement of 1998/99. In 2023/24, City became the first side in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Seasons

Man City's Premier League finishes under Guardiola

In 2016-17, Man City finished 3rd in the Premier League behind Chelsea and Tottenham. In 2017-18, they finished 19 points above 2nd-placed Manchester United (81 points). In 2018-19, City edged past Liverpool by a solitary point to win the league. In 2019-20, 2nd-placed City finished 18 points behind the Reds (99). In 2020-21, City claimed 86 points to win before edging past Liverpool by a point next season. In 2023-24, Guardiola's men won the league by two points above Arsenal.

Information

List of trophies won by the club under Guardiola

In addition to six PL honors, Man City have bagged two FA Cups (2018-19 and 2022-23). City have won the Carabao Cup on four occasions. City have won the FA Community Shield thrice. City have won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as well.

Do you know?

Guardiola owns a 72.04% win record

Guardiola owns a 72.04 winning percentage as City's manager. He has overseen 490 games so far, winning 353, drawing 70 and losing 67. City have scored 1,200 goals under the Spaniard besides shipping in 411.