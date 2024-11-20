Summarize Simplifying... In short In the decade-long cricket rivalry between Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins, Cummins has dismissed Kohli five times in 12 innings, with Kohli averaging 19.20.

Particularly in Australia, Cummins has outperformed Kohli four times.

Despite Kohli's recent performance slump, the upcoming Tests could see a shift in dynamics, especially with Cummins' strong off-stump deliveries.

The Perth surface, known for its pace and bounce, might further favor Cummins.

Pat Cummins has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in Test cricket

Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins: Their rivalry in Test cricket

By Parth Dhall 02:21 pm Nov 20, 202402:21 pm

What's the story The much-awaited five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India is set to begin on November 22. The Optus Perth Stadium in Perth, a venue known to produce pacy and bouncy tracks, will host the series opener. Notably, the rivalry between Indian batter Virat Kohli and Australian captain Pat Cummins will renew. Here's how the battle has shaped over the years.

Rivalry

Cummins's dominance over Kohli

Kohli and Cummins first locked horns in the 2016/17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. In a rivalry spanning over a decade, Cummins has dismissed the Indian batter as many as five times in 12 innings. Meanwhile, Kohli has maintained an average of 19.20 in this battle. His tally includes 96 runs off 269 balls. Kohli has smacked Cummins for only 10 fours.

Information

Kohli vs Cummins Down Under

Kohli has fallen to Cummins four times in Australia in Test cricket. The Aussie seamer dismissed Kohli thrice in the 2018/19 series and once in the 2020/21 Adelaide Test. Kohli has an average of 20.50 against Cummins Down Under.

Form

Will Cummins exploit Kohli's shortcoming?

Although Cummins hasn't consistently taken Kohli's wicket post the 2018/19 series, the upcoming Tests might turn the tide. Kohli has been in a downward spiral with 4, 1, 1, 17, and 0 in his recent outings. On the other hand, Cummins played his last Test in March this year. However, his hit-the-deck deliveries, especially outside the off-stump will likely perturb Kohli.

Information

Cummins to gain from Perth surface

Kohli will be wary of Cummins in Perth. Pace and bounce remain the constant attributes of the surfaces in Perth. Western Australia Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald recently said, "I'm setting ourselves up for really good pace, really good bounce, and really good carry."