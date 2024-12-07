Aiden Markram slams 55 versus Sri Lanka in 2nd Test
South African batter Aiden Markram made his presence felt with a knock of 55 in the third innings of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Markram, who managed 20 runs in the 1st innings, made amends this time. He added 55 runs alongside Tony de Zorzi (19) before stitching a 41-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Here's more.
Markram gets to an attacking 68-ball fifty
South Africa gained a crucial 30-run lead after Sri Lanka faltered for 328 in the 2nd innings. It was crucial for the hosts to start well and Markram did just that. He got to his fifty in the 23rd over with successive fours (68 balls). It was just the second 50-plus score for Markram in the last 11 Test innings since August.
Markram throws his wicket away after a fine start
Markram threw his wicket away after chasing a full delivery away wide of off. The ball was wide and somehwere in the 6th-stump channel. Markram went for a drive and looked to send it in the gap through extra cover. Vishwa Fernando dismissed the batter.
12th Test fifty for Markram and a third versus SL
Markram slammed five fours in his knock of 55 from 75 balls. He has raced to 2,700 Test runs in 43 matches (78 innings). This was his 12th Test fifty. He also owns 7 tons. Markram averages 35.06 in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram now owns 397 runs versus Sri Lanka from 15 innings at 28.35. He registered his 3rd fifty.