Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, South African cricketer Aiden Markram scored a crucial 55 runs, contributing to a 30-run lead for his team.

Despite a promising start, Markram lost his wicket after chasing a wide delivery.

This was his 12th Test fifty and his third against Sri Lanka, bringing his total Test runs to 2,700 from 43 matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South African batter Aiden Markram made his presence felt (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Aiden Markram slams 55 versus Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

By Rajdeep Saha 08:50 pm Dec 07, 202408:50 pm

What's the story South African batter Aiden Markram made his presence felt with a knock of 55 in the third innings of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Markram, who managed 20 runs in the 1st innings, made amends this time. He added 55 runs alongside Tony de Zorzi (19) before stitching a 41-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Here's more.

Knock

Markram gets to an attacking 68-ball fifty

South Africa gained a crucial 30-run lead after Sri Lanka faltered for 328 in the 2nd innings. It was crucial for the hosts to start well and Markram did just that. He got to his fifty in the 23rd over with successive fours (68 balls). It was just the second 50-plus score for Markram in the last 11 Test innings since August.

Information

Markram throws his wicket away after a fine start

Markram threw his wicket away after chasing a full delivery away wide of off. The ball was wide and somehwere in the 6th-stump channel. Markram went for a drive and looked to send it in the gap through extra cover. Vishwa Fernando dismissed the batter.

Runs

12th Test fifty for Markram and a third versus SL

Markram slammed five fours in his knock of 55 from 75 balls. He has raced to 2,700 Test runs in 43 matches (78 innings). This was his 12th Test fifty. He also owns 7 tons. Markram averages 35.06 in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram now owns 397 runs versus Sri Lanka from 15 innings at 28.35. He registered his 3rd fifty.