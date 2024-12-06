Summarize Simplifying... In short Zak Crawley made cricket history by becoming the first player to hit a six off a pace bowler in the opening over of a Test match.

His achievement came during England's match against New Zealand, where England scored 280 runs, thanks to Harry Brook's second consecutive century and Ollie Pope's 66 runs.

Crawley smashed a six off Tim Southee (Image source: X/@ICC)

Zak Crawley smashes six in first over, scripts history (Tests)

What's the story England opener Zak Crawley etched his name in the history of Test cricket by smashing a six off Tim Southee's delivery in the first over of the Wellington Test against New Zealand. This came after New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to field first. Crawley was up against Southee and scored through an inside edge toward the leg side off the first delivery.

Crawley's 6: A rare feat in Test cricket history

After getting two runs off the next delivery, Crawley capitalized on his next scoring opportunity off Southee's last ball. He hit it straight back over Southee with enough height to clear the long-off boundary for a six. This is only the third instance in Test cricket history where a six was scored in an opening over. The previous two were both by West Indies's Chris Gayle during a 2012 Test match against Bangladesh.

Crawley's unique achievement against pace bowling

Crawley's six not only added to England's 10 runs in the over but also set a unique record. Unlike Gayle who hit his sixes off spin bowler Sohag Gazi, Crawley is the first batter to hit a six off a pace bowler in the first over of a Test innings. This makes his achievement in Wellington all the more unique.

England on top of NZ

Meanwhile, Crawley was eventually dismissed for a 23-ball 17 as Matt Henry castled his stumps. Nevertheless, Harry Brook (123) produced yet another sensational, scoring his second consecutive century in the series. Ollie Pope (66) complimented him well as their brilliance powered England to 280/10. NZ, in response, are off to a terrible start as they were 86/5 at stumps on the opening day.