Rohit Sharma's strategic move to give up his opening spot in the India vs Australia match didn't pan out as expected, with him scoring only three runs.

His performance in Australia has been underwhelming, with an average of 29.35 across eight Tests.

Despite his impressive overall record of 4,273 runs in 65 Tests, his performance this year has been lackluster, managing just 591 runs in 12 Tests.

Rohit Sharma failed to score big in Adelaide (Image source: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma fails at No. 6

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:35 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma's return to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) was a damp squib. Rohit, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his son, was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Despite rigorous training and playing a practice game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, Rohit's performance was below par. He could only manage three runs while batting at number six.

Performance woes

Rohit's middle-order return ends in disappointment

In a tactical move, Rohit gave up his opening spot to KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose partnership was productive in the Perth Test. However, the decision didn't pay off for him. As mentioned, Rohit was dismissed after scoring just three runs off 23 balls as Scott Boland trapped him lbw. Having suffered an early collapse, India were 87/5 at the times of Rohit's ouster.

Horrible numbers for Rohit

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has managed just 411 runs across eight Tests in Australia at a paltry average of 29.35. His average of 31.38 in Australia is the second-worst among specialist Indian batters who have played at least 10 Test innings Down Under since the 2014-15 tour. Rohit is only ahead of KL Rahul (27.25) in this regard.

Here are his overall numbers

Overall, Rohit has racked up 4,273 runs across 65 Tests at an impressive average of 41.89. The tally includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries with a best of 212. The 37-year-old has scored 711 versus Australia in the longest format. He averages a below-par 32.31 against them. The tally includes three fifties besides a ton. Playing his 12th Test this year, Rohit has managed just 591 runs at 28.14 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).