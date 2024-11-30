Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Virat Kohli's stellar performance, including a century in the Perth Test, has earned him praise from fans and leaders, including an Australian minister who admires his playing style.

Kohli's form is crucial for the upcoming second Test in Adelaide, especially with Rohit Sharma returning to captaincy.

The Indian team, including Kohli, also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, showcasing Kohli's influence beyond the cricket field. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Watts praised Kohli's cricketing style (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Australian minister lauds Virat Kohli, reveals love for RCB

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:02 pm Nov 30, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has found a high-profile admirer in Tim Watts, Australia's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs. Watts is not just a fan of Kohli but also roots for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The minister took to Instagram to express his admiration for Kohli after meeting him and other players at the Prime Minister's XI game in Parliament House.

High praise

Minister Watts praises Kohli's playing style

Watts praised Kohli's cricketing style in his Instagram post, saying, "I give him the highest praise I can offer any international cricketer when I say that I've loved watching him play because he plays like an Australian." However, he humorously added a caveat to his admiration, clarifying that his support doesn't extend to when Kohli is playing against Australia.

Stellar knock

Kohli's impressive performance silences critics

Kohli recently silenced his critics with a stellar century in the second innings of the Perth Test. His impressive knock helped India secure a historic 295-run win after being bundled out for 150 batting first. Kohli's 100* in the third inning was his seventh Test ton Down Under. This performance further solidified his status as a global cricket icon, earning him praise from fans and leaders alike.

Diplomatic encounter

Indian team meets Australian PM ahead of practice game

The Indian cricket team also got a chance to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of a two-day practice game in Canberra. Star players like Rohit Sharma and Kohli spoke to the PM, who is a cricket lover. This meeting further emphasized Kohli's far-reaching influence beyond the cricket field, as he continues to connect with fans and leaders across the globe.

Upcoming match

Kohli's form crucial for upcoming pink-ball game

As the Indian team gears up for the second Test in Adelaide, which will be a day-night affair, Kohli's form will be imperative. The team is slated to get a huge boost with Rohit returning to captaincy. However, they will have to keep their best foot forward to outplay Australia on their home ground. This challenge makes Kohli's continued good form in the series all the more important.

Twitter Post

Here is what Watts wrote!