Australian minister lauds Virat Kohli, reveals love for RCB
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has found a high-profile admirer in Tim Watts, Australia's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs. Watts is not just a fan of Kohli but also roots for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The minister took to Instagram to express his admiration for Kohli after meeting him and other players at the Prime Minister's XI game in Parliament House.
Minister Watts praises Kohli's playing style
Watts praised Kohli's cricketing style in his Instagram post, saying, "I give him the highest praise I can offer any international cricketer when I say that I've loved watching him play because he plays like an Australian." However, he humorously added a caveat to his admiration, clarifying that his support doesn't extend to when Kohli is playing against Australia.
Kohli's impressive performance silences critics
Kohli recently silenced his critics with a stellar century in the second innings of the Perth Test. His impressive knock helped India secure a historic 295-run win after being bundled out for 150 batting first. Kohli's 100* in the third inning was his seventh Test ton Down Under. This performance further solidified his status as a global cricket icon, earning him praise from fans and leaders alike.
Indian team meets Australian PM ahead of practice game
The Indian cricket team also got a chance to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of a two-day practice game in Canberra. Star players like Rohit Sharma and Kohli spoke to the PM, who is a cricket lover. This meeting further emphasized Kohli's far-reaching influence beyond the cricket field, as he continues to connect with fans and leaders across the globe.
Kohli's form crucial for upcoming pink-ball game
As the Indian team gears up for the second Test in Adelaide, which will be a day-night affair, Kohli's form will be imperative. The team is slated to get a huge boost with Rohit returning to captaincy. However, they will have to keep their best foot forward to outplay Australia on their home ground. This challenge makes Kohli's continued good form in the series all the more important.