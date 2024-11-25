IPL 2025 auction: SRH rope in Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga has been picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Malinga, who entered with a base price of ₹30 lakh, bagged a ₹1.20 crore deal with the Orange Army. Notably, Eshan has played for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League. He would look to shine like Lasith Malinga, one of the greatest bowlers.
SRH welcome Eshan Malinga
Malinga featured in Emerging T20 Asia Cup
As mentioned, Eshan Malinga has featured for Jaffna Kings in the LPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has also been part of the Sri Lanka A program of late. He recently shone for SL A in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup, having taken the new ball. Notably, Malinga also trained at the MRF pace foundation in Chennai this year along with all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe.