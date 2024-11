What's the story

Uncapped Indian pacer Rasikh Salam Dar will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB bought him for ₹6 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Notably, Salam had set his base price at ₹30 lakh. Sunrisers and RCB were engaged in a bidding war before Delhi Capitals exercised their RTM. RCB upped the price and got the player.