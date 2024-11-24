Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Perth Test, India has set a challenging target of 534 for Australia.

The Indian team's strong performance was led by Jaiswal's 161 and Kohli's unbeaten century, while debutant Nitish Reddy contributed a quick 38*.

Despite efforts from Australia's bowlers, notably Nathan Lyon, they struggled to make a significant impact on India's batting.

Australia need 534 to win Perth Test versus India

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:00 pm Nov 24, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Team India has set Australia a massive target of 534 runs in the ongoing opening Test at Perth's Optus Stadium. The visitors were powered by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the third innings. Their brilliance meant India declared their third innings at 487/6. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah's men had earlier secured a 46-run first-innings lead. Here is the innings report.

Innings summary

Dominant show from Indian batters

Jaiswal and his opening partner KL Rahul (77) gave India a solid start in reply to Australia's first innings score of 104/10. They added 201 runs before the latter departed. Jaiswal went on to score 161. Kohli (100*) took over the baton and smoked his ninth Test hundred versus Australia. Debutant Nitish Reddy made a fiery 38* to power India.

Bowlers

How did the bowlers fare?

The Aussie bowlers had a hard time with India batting nearly five sessions. While Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the pick of their bowlers, Mitchell Starc (1/111), Josh Hazlewood (1/28), Pat Cummins (1/86), and Mitchell Marsh (1/65) struck once. Part-timers Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head also rolled their arms over but could not make any impact.