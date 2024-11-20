Summarize Simplifying... In short Morne Morkel, former South African pacer, has praised Nitish Reddy's potential as an all-rounder for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Reddy, who is expected to make his Test debut for India, could be a key player with his ability to bat, bowl accurately, and provide relief for fast bowlers.

The first match is set to start this Friday at Perth's Optus Stadium, where Reddy might play as the fourth seamer to strengthen India's fast bowling unit.

Team India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has set high expectations from Nitish Kumar Reddy (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Morne Morkel highlights Nitish Reddy's potential in upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 03:38 pm Nov 20, 2024

What's the story Team India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has set high expectations from Nitish Kumar Reddy in the upcoming Test series against Australia, starting November 22 in Perth. He lauded Reddy's all-round abilities and how he could hold one end up first in a press conference on Wednesday. Morkel also highlighted the significance of an all-rounder in any team, saying they can take some pressure off fast bowlers by giving them extra breathing time. Here's more.

Further elaborating on how Reddy could be used in the series, Morkel said Reddy is one of the young guys who has got the ability to bat and chip in with the ball. Morkel said Reddy can hold one end and is someone who hits the bat a little bit harder than one thinks. He is an accurate wicket-to-wicket style of bowler. Morkel added it's a lovely opportunity for Reddy to hold that all-rounder spot.

"Any team in the world always wanted the all-rounder to take that load off your fast bowlers, just to give them an extra bit of breathing time," said Morkel. Morkel highlighted Reddy could be used alongside a spinner to hand the other quicks time to catch their breath a little bit. "He's a guy that is a player you can keep your eye on in this series," the former South African pacer stated.

Nitish Kumar Reddy could feature in Perth Test

Reddy is on the cusp of making his Test debut for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test match is set to start this Friday at Perth's Optus Stadium. Recently, as per The Indian Express, the Indian team management was mulling playing him as the fourth seamer, owing to the stadium's reputation for bounce and carry. This tactical move is said to bolster India's fast bowling unit.

