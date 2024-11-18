Summarize Simplifying... In short Aaqib Javed has been appointed as the interim head coach for Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, while Gillespie will continue coaching the red-ball side.

Javed, a significant figure in the Pakistan Cricket Board, will also maintain his position on the men's National Selection Committee.

This dual role underlines his dedication to Pakistan cricket and his potential for further responsibilities post the eight-team tournament.

Aaqib Javed will replace Jason Gillespie

Aaqib Javed named interim head coach of Pakistan's white-ball team

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Aaqib Javed the interim head coach of the men's cricket team. The 52-year-old will be in place until the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Javed, a former international for Pakistan, will replace Jason Gillespie, who is currently managing the team on their Australian tour. The conundrum of constantly changing Pakistan's coaches across formats continues!

Coaching transition

Gillespie to continue leading red-ball side

Gillespie took over the coaching duties after Gary Kirsten resigned. Despite Javed's appointment, Gillespie will continue as head coach for the red-ball side. He is expected to join the team for their impending Test tour of South Africa. This way, the leadership transition will be seamless and the coaching strategies will remain consistent across formats of cricket.

Additional responsibilities

Javed's dual role in PCB

Along with his new role as interim head coach, Javed will also continue as a senior member of men's National Selection Committee. He is also likely to take on more responsibilities after the eight-team tournament concludes. This dual role highlights Javed's immense influence in the PCB and his dedication toward Pakistan cricket.