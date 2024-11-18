Aaqib Javed named interim head coach of Pakistan's white-ball team
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Aaqib Javed the interim head coach of the men's cricket team. The 52-year-old will be in place until the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Javed, a former international for Pakistan, will replace Jason Gillespie, who is currently managing the team on their Australian tour. The conundrum of constantly changing Pakistan's coaches across formats continues!
Gillespie to continue leading red-ball side
Gillespie took over the coaching duties after Gary Kirsten resigned. Despite Javed's appointment, Gillespie will continue as head coach for the red-ball side. He is expected to join the team for their impending Test tour of South Africa. This way, the leadership transition will be seamless and the coaching strategies will remain consistent across formats of cricket.
Javed's dual role in PCB
Along with his new role as interim head coach, Javed will also continue as a senior member of men's National Selection Committee. He is also likely to take on more responsibilities after the eight-team tournament concludes. This dual role highlights Javed's immense influence in the PCB and his dedication toward Pakistan cricket.