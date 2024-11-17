Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri, and Virender Sehwag hold the highest individual scores by Indian batters in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Tendulkar tops the list with an unbeaten 241, followed by Dravid's 233, Shastri's 206, and Sehwag's 195.

These unforgettable innings, marked by determination and discipline, contributed significantly to India's performance in the series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record (Image source: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Highest-individual scores by Indian batters in Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:47 am Nov 17, 202410:47 am

What's the story The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, one of the most prestigious Test series, has witnessed some of the finest individual batting performances. The five-match Test series for the 2024-25 season will begin on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Notably, India have won each of their last four bilateral Test series versus the Aussies. Here, we take a look at the highest individual Test scores by Indian batters on Australian soil.

#1

Sachin Tendulkar - 241* in Sydney, 2004

This elite list is topped by none other than Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. He scored an unbeaten 241 off 436 balls during the fourth Test of India's 2003-04 tour of Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This unforgettable innings, defined by Tendulkar's determination and discipline, was studded with 33 boundaries. He scored an unbeaten 60 in his second outing in the game as the match ended in a draw.

#2

Rahul Dravid - 233 in Adelaide, 2003

Rahul Dravid starred in India's famous triumph in the 2003 Adelaide Test. His brilliant 233-run innings came off 446 balls, including 23 fours and a six. This helped India reach a total of 523 runs in reply to Australia's first-innings score of 556. Notably, Dravid also scored an unbeaten 72 runs in the fourth innings, guiding India to a four-wicket win over Australia.

#3'

Ravi Shastri - 206 in Sydney, 1992

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri was the first Indian to slam a Test double-ton Down Under. Opening the batting, Shastri scored a brilliant 206 off 477 balls as the visitors finished at 483/10 while responding to Australia's first innings total of 313/10 in Sydney. The right-handed batter's knock was laced with 17 fours and a couple of maximums. This game eventually resulted in a draw.

#4

Virender Sehwag - 195 in Melbourne, 2003

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag occupies the fourth spot, having scored a phenomenal 195 runs off just 233 balls against Australia in Melbourne (2003). His innings comprised 25 fours and five sixes as India posted 366/10 batting first. However, despite his brilliant innings, India lost the match by nine wickets. This high-scoring achievement only added to Sehwag's reputation as one of the most dangerous openers in cricket history.