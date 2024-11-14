Summarize Simplifying... In short Arshdeep Singh has made history by becoming India's top wicket-taker among pacers in T20Is, surpassing Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar.

Since his debut in 2022, he's been a key player in India's pace attack, with a career highlight being his exceptional performance in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Since his debut in 2022, he's been a key player in India's pace attack, with a career highlight being his exceptional performance in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. His consistent performances have led him to claim over 30 scalps this year, marking him as India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is for 2024.

Arshdeep Singh has the most T20I wickets for India in 2024 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh becomes India's highest wicket-taker among pacers in T20Is

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 12:55 am Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Indian pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh has added another feather to his cap. The left-arm seamer is now India's highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in T20I cricket. Arshdeep, who has been India's mainstay pacer in the format, surpassed Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to attain this feat. He reached this landmark with his second wicket in the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Centurion.

Arshdeep only behind Chahal

In the 2nd T20I against the Proteas, Arshdeep had equaled Bumrah in terms of T20I wickets. The latter has 89 wickets in 70 T20Is. In Centurion, Arshdeep went past both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar (90) to become India's highest wicket-taker among pacers in the format. He has 92 scalps at 18.47. He is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal, who owns 96 T20I scalps for India.

A look at his T20I career

Arshdeep made his T20I debut during India's tour of England in 2022. He took two wickets in his first international appearance as India beat England in Southampton. Arshdeep has been leading India's pace attack across bilateral T20I series and ICC tournaments ever since. He touched the 90-wicket mark in his 59 T20I appearance. Notably, Arshdeep's T20I bowling average has remained under 20.

Most T20I wickets for India in 2024

Arshdeep's rise to the top has been defined by consistent performances this year. His best returns came during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup match against hosts USA, where he bowled an exceptional spell of 4-0-9-4. He also helped India claim the coveted trophy as they beat SA in the final. With 21 scalps, Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is this year.

Arshdeep claims 3/37 as India pip SA

Arshdeep was pick of the Indian bowlers with figures worth 3/37 from his 4 overs. He dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen. Klaasen scored 41 and Jansen hammered 54 in a 220-run chase at Centurion. However, India prevailed to win by 11 runs and take a 2-1 lead in the series.