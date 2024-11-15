Summarize Simplifying... In short In T20Is against England, three bowlers have taken multiple four-plus wicket hauls.

Bowlers with multiple four-plus wicket hauls vs England in T20Is

What's the story England pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over the West Indies in the third T20I in St Lucia. Despite a brilliant show by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who took four wickets, England chased down a modest target of 146 runs set by the West Indies. Meanwhile, Hosein has enjoyed operating against the Brits as this was his second four-fer against them. Here are the bowlers with multiple four-plus wicket-hauls versus England in T20Is.

#1

Akeal Hosein - 2

Hosein was at his best in the aformentioned game as he finished with 4/22 across four overs. Hosein accounted for the early wickets of Philip Salt and Jos Buttler before trapping Liam Livingstone and Dan Mousley. Despite his efforts, England toaccomplished the target in 19.2 overs. Meanwhile, in the 2022 Bridgetown match, Hosein claimed 4/30 as WI successfully defended 179 against England and won by 17 runs.

#2

Jason Holder - 2

In Jason Holder, we have another WI star on this list. Both his four-plus wicket-hauls against England came in the 2022 home series. The series opener saw him claim 4/7 across 3.4 overs as England were folded for 103 batting first. WI later won by nine wickets. He claimed a fifer in the fifth match (5/27), which also includes a hat-trick. His brilliance powered WI to a 17-run win. Meanwhile, both matches took place in Bridgetown.

#3

Hardik Pandya - 2

The only other player on this list is India's Hardik Pandya. The right-arm pacer returned with 4/38 in the 2018 Bristol match as the Indian unit claimed a seven-wicket win. It was a high-scoring affair as the hosts were restricted to 198/9 batting first. Pandya then claimed 4/33 in the 2022 Southampton game. His efforts meant England were bundled out for 148 while chasing 199.