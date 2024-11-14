Summarize Simplifying... In short Marco Jansen set a new record for the fastest T20I fifty against India, achieving the feat in just 16 balls.

He outpaced the previous record set by Australia's Cameron Green in 2022.

Despite his impressive strike rate of 317.65, including four fours and five sixes, Jansen's efforts fell short as South Africa lost the match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Marco Jansen smashed 16-ball T20I half-century versus India (Image Source: X/@SunrisersEC)

Marco Jansen smashes fastest T20I fifty versus India: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:14 am Nov 14, 202401:14 am

What's the story Marco Jansen smashed 16-ball T20I half-century versus India in the 3rd encounter at SuperSport, Centurion. Jansen walked in when South Africa were 142/5 in 15.5 overs in a chase of 220 runs. He kept his side in the hunt by smacking 26 runs off the 19th over. However, Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the 20th over as SA fell short by 11 runs.

Knock

Jansen shines for SA

After two singles and a dot from his first 3 balls faced, Jansen smacked a two and two sixes. He hit a four in the 18th over off Arshdeep's bowling. In the 19th over, Jansen dispatched Hardik Pandya for 26 runs. He smashed three fours, two sixes and a two. He brought up a 16-ball fifty with a six thereafter (20th over).

Information

Four fours, 5 sixes and a strike rate of 317.65

Jansen hit four fours and five sixes in a 17-ball effort. He struck at 317.65. Jansen almost won the tie for SA but Arshdeep got the former with a fuller ball. Jansen tried to swing across the line and missed. A referall helped India.

Records

Jansen makes these two records

Jansen's 16-ball fifty is now the fastest versus India in T20Is. He broke the record of Australia's Cameron Green (19 balls) in Hyderabad, 2022. Meanwhile, he owns the second-fastest fifty for SA in the format. Quinton de Kock smashed a 15-ball fifty versus West Indies in 2023, Centurion. Jansen slammed his maiden fifty. He owns 137 runs at 15.22.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post