Despite this being a consolation win for West Indies, as England had already won the first three games, it was a memorable match with Hope and Lewis's impressive stats and quickfire runs stealing the show.

The duo scripted a 136-run partnership off just 55 balls (Image source: X/@ICC)

Hope, Lewis script this partnership record versus England (T20Is)

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:54 pm Nov 17, 202412:54 pm

What's the story West Indies registered a historic victory in the fourth T20I against England, courtesy the exceptional performance of openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis. The duo's 136-run partnership off just 55 balls helped West Indies chase down a target of 219 runs with an over to spare. This is now the highest successful run-chase in T20Is at Darren Sammy Stadium, and their second-highest in all T20Is. Meanwhile, Hope and Lewis scripted the second-highest stand in T20Is involving WI and England.

Hope and Lewis's partnership: A game changer

Hope and Lewis's partnership proved to be a game-changer for West Indies, as the duo hit 10 sixes and 11 fours between them. Their performance made the target of 219 runs set by England look easy. Rovman Powell also helped his side with his quickfire 38 off just 23 balls, while Sheraine Rutherford (29*) made sure his team wins this high-scoring match. Meanwhile, this was a consolation win for WI as England had clinched the first three games.

England's performance and West Indies's response

England had posted a challenging target for West Indies, courtesy half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (62*) and Phil Salt (55). Their efforts propelled the joint-highest first-innings score at Darren Sammy Stadium, matching West Indies's 218 for five against Afghanistan in this year's T20 World Cup. However, the home team matched the intensity and chased down the target successfully.

Hope, Lewis script this record

As mentioned, Hope and Lewis's 136-run stand is now the second-highest partnership in England vs WI T20Is. They are only behind Alex Hales and Ravi Bopara, who added 159 runs in the 2012 Nottingham T20I. Meanwhile, the previous-highest opening stand in WI-ENG T20Is belonged to Craig Kieswetter and Hales (128* at The Oval, 2011).

Highlights from their knocks

Hope got to his fifth T20I 50 in only 23 balls, his third this year. His innings featured a stunning four off Rehan Ahmed, three balls after smashing him for a six over deep midwicket. Lewis also contributed significantly with a six over long-on as Liam Livingstone came into the attack. He brought up West Indies's hundred off 7.3 overs and continued to impress with more boundaries.

Lewis's 50 and West Indies's highest score

Lewis brought up his 50 in 26 balls and finished with 68 before being caught by Dan Mousley. His innings was key in West Indies posting their highest score at the halfway stage of a T20I innings. After 10 overs, they were at a mammoth 138 for three, needing just 81 runs off the remaining 60 balls to win.

Second fifty against England for Lewis

Lewis departed for 68 off 31 balls. He smashed four boundaries and seven maximums. As per ESPNcricinfo, this knock took his tally to 1,614 runs from 60 T20Is at an incredible strike rate of 152.12 (Average: 28.82). The tally now includes 12 fifties besides two tons. Against England, he has scored 149 T20I runs at 24.83 (50s: 2). Lewis now has 895 runs at home at 33.14.

A look at Hope's stats

Hope, who made 54 off just 24 balls, smoked seven boundaries and three sixes. This was his fifth T20I fifty as he has raced to 833 runs from 38 games at a strike rate of 138.37. He has tallied 460 runs at home at 28.75. 219 of his runs have come against England at 18.25. This was his maiden fifty against them.

Record chase at at Darren Sammy Stadium

England's 218/5 was the joint-highest T20I score at the Darren Sammy Stadium before WI (221/5) chased down the total and displaced them at the top. WI thus accomplished their second-highest successful chase in T20Is. In 2015, they chased down 232 vs South Africa in Johannesburg. They also scripted the highest successful chase against the Brits in this format.