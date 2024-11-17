Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 4th T20I against West Indies, Salt and Bethell led England's attack with scores of 55 and 62 respectively, supported by Jacks, Buttler, and Curran.

Despite a shaky start, England reached a record T20 total in St Lucia, thanks to a late surge from Bethell and Curran.

However, West Indies chased down the total, with notable performances from openers Hope and Lewis.

The duo's efforts went in vain (Image source: X/@ICC)

Salt, Bethell star against West Indies in 4th T20I

Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Philip Salt and Jacob Bethell stole the show as England posted a mammoth 218/5 in the fourth T20I against West Indies. The match, played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, witnessed both players scoring half-centuries. Despite having already won the series, the team showed no signs of slowing down. However, their efforts went in vain as WI (221/5) prevailed with an over to spare.

Match highlights

Salt and Bethell's impressive innings

Salt spearheaded the attack with a brisk 55, while Bethell stayed unbeaten on 62. Their efforts were bolstered by explosive cameos from Will Jacks (25 off 12), Jos Buttler (38 off 23), and Sam Curran (24 off 13). Salt, who had previously struggled against left-arm spin in this series, hit four sixes and scored 33 runs in just 14 balls off Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie.

Late surge

Bethell and Curran's late surge boosts England

Despite Liam Livingstone's dismissal leaving England at 155/4 after 15 overs, the team recovered due to Bethell and Curran. The duo added 63 runs in the last 30 deliveries, with Bethell hitting three consecutive sixes off Roston Chase. Their late surge helped England reach the joint-highest T20 total ever recorded in St Lucia. The record was broken as WI chased down the total thanks to openers Shai Hope (54) and Evin Lewis (68).

Salt

Another fifty for Salt

Salt, who scored a century in the series opener, made 55 off 35 balls as he smoked five fours and four maximums. In 37 T20Is, Salt now owns 1,106 runs at 36.86. The tally includes three tons and four fifties. His strike rate reads a stunning 165.32. Six of his seven 50-plus scores in the format have come against WI.

DYK

Salt becomes third batter with this feat

With his latest fifty, Salt became the third batter to complete 600 T20I runs against WI. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 640 runs against them at 64 as each of his three T20I tons have come against WI. India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's David Warner, who have scored 693 and 662 runs respectively, are the other batters with 600-plus runs against WI.

Bethell

Second T20I fifty for Bethell

Bethell played another fine knock, scoring 62 off just 32 balls. He smoked four fours and five maximums. Playing his sixth T20I, the young all-rounder has raced to 173 runs at a strike rate of 167.96. This was his second T20I fifty as his maiden one came in the opener of the ongoing series.