Summarize Simplifying... In short Anshul Kamboj has made a mark in Ranji Trophy history by taking all 10 wickets in an innings, becoming only the third bowler to achieve this feat.

The 23-year-old, who has also played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, attributes his success to his aggressive strategy and inspiration from seasoned players.

Despite his personal triumph, Kamboj described the pitch as batter-friendly, highlighting his exceptional performance.

Kamboj picked all 10 wickets in a single innings during a match against Kerala (Image source: X/@IPL)

Anshul Kamboj joins elite Ranji Trophy club with 10-wicket haul

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:07 pm Nov 15, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Haryana fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has scripted history in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season. Kamboj picked all 10 wickets in a single innings during a match against Kerala in Rohtak. His phenomenal figures of 10/49 have taken him to an elite club of bowlers who have accomplished this feat in the tournament's history. Here we look at his stats.

Match details

Kamboj's historic feat: A look at the details

Kamboj's brilliant performance came on the third day of the match, when he sent Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger packing. This earned him a place in Ranji Trophy history by bundling out Kerala for 291 runs. Notably, he had taken eight wickets on Day 2 and continued his brilliance on Day 3 morning. His latest achievement now ranks among some of the best in Indian domestic cricket history.

Stats

Here are his stats

Kamboj finished with 10/49 from 30.1 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kamboj has now raced to 57 wickets in First-Class cricket from 19 games. He registered his 2nd five-wicket haul. Notably, the 23-year-old pacer has also played three Indian Premier League (IPL) games for Mumbai Indians (MI), managing two wickets.

DYK

Kamboj joins this elite club

Kamboj became just the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all the wickets in an innings. He has joined the likes of Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20, Bengal v Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan v Vidarbha, 1985). Meanwhile, Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty are the only other Indian bowlers to claim a 10-wicket haul in First Class cricket (innings).

Game plan

Kamboj's strategy and pitch analysis

Kamboj's successful strategy was to be more aggressive toward the stumps. This saw him dismissing two Kerala batters and getting an LBW. Despite his personal triumph, Kamboj described the Lahli pitch as batter-friendly. "The wicket is good and batter-friendly. The ball is coming on nicely," he said.

Career path

Kamboj's journey and inspiration

Kamboj's love for fast bowling started with his passion for tennis ball cricket. His talent was spotted when he played for Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL season. He attributes his success to the inspiration he got from seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and their preparations before big matches. "Since such a situation [10 wickets] doesn't come very often, I will try to get two more wickets," said Kamboj, reminiscing about his historic achievement.