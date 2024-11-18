Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling 2012 game, Texans' Schaub set a franchise record with 527 yards and five touchdowns, leading to a 43-37 victory over the Jaguars.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 2012, Matt Schaub broke the Texans' single-game TD franchise record and recorded the second highest NFL passing record (Image credit: X/@JonMetler)

#ThisDayThatYear: Schaub breaks Texans record with 527 yards, five TDs

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:54 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story On November 18, 2012, Matt Schaub, the Houston Texans quarterback, made NFL history, by delivering an extraordinary performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw a career-high five touchdown passes, completed a franchise-record 43 passes, and amassed 527 yards passing, the second most in NFL history, behind Norm Van Brocklin (554 yards). We decode the historic game, the 2012 season, and Schaub's overall career stats.

Game recap

Schaub's performance leads Texans past Jaguars

In a thrilling overtime victory, the Texans triumphed over the Jaguars 43-37, led by Schaub's career-high five touchdown passes and a franchise-record 43 completions for 527 yards. Andre Johnson had a career-best 14 catches for 273 yards and the game-winning 48-yard touchdown in overtime. Despite a late comeback by the Jaguars, Schaub's precision and Johnson's explosive play secured the win for the Texans.

Season recap

Texans and Schaub's 2012 season highlights

The 2012 Texans, posted a franchise-best 12-4 record, won their second AFC South title, and advanced past the Bengals in the playoffs before falling to the Patriots. The team scored a franchise-high 26 points per game, including 126 in the first four games. Meanwhile, Schaub managed 544 passes for 4,008 yards and 22 TDs, earning a QB rating of 90.7 in 16 games.

Record

Most passing yards in a single game

As mentioned Rams QB Brocklin owns the record with 554 yards against the Yanks in 1951. He is trailed by Schaub (against the Jaguars in 2012), and Warren Moon (vs the Chiefs in 1990), who managed 527 yards. The third player on the list is Joe Burrow, who managed 525 yards against the Ravens in 2021. Boomer Esiason is next with 522 yards.

Career stats

Schaub's NFL career stats

Over a 155-game career, Schaub completed 64.2% of his passes for 25,467 yards, averaging 164.3 yards per game with 136 touchdowns and 91 interceptions, earning an 89.5 passer rating. His standout 2012 season included 4,008 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and a 90.7 rating. In playoffs, he achieved a 70.8% completion rate with 605 yards across two games. Career totals also include 353 rushing yards.