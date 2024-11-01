Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1998, NFL legends Jerry Rice and Steve Young set a touchdown record, surpassing Marino and Clayton's 80 TD passes.

Rice, the oldest receiver to record a 1,000-yard season, and Young, with a 101.1 passer rating, led the 49ers to a 12-4 season.

Despite their impressive stats, the team lost the Divisional playoffs to the Atlanta Falcons. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#OnThisDay: Jerry Rice and Steve Young set touchdown record with their 80th TD pass in 1998

#ThisDayThatYear: Jerry Rice and Steve Young set touchdown record (1998)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:08 pm Nov 01, 202401:08 pm

What's the story On November 1, 1998, Jerry Rice and Steve Young of the San Francisco 49ers made history by connecting for their 80th career touchdown. This touchdown, scored in a game against the Green Bay Packers, set a new NFL record, surpassing the previous mark of 79 touchdowns set by Dan Marino and Mark Clayton (Miami Dolphins). We decode the game and the duo's stats.

Game recap

Rice and Young set NFL record in loss to Packers

Young connected with Rice for a 12-yard TD pass eclipsing Marino and Clayton's record with 80 TD passes. The duo managed this in the first quarter. Rice finished the game with seven receptions (60 yards) and one TD. Meanwhile, Young had 24 passes for 186 yards and one TD, while Packers' Brett Favre managed 279 yards and three TDs, sealing the Packers' 36-22 victory.

1998 season

Rice and Young's 1998 season recap

Rice amassed 82 receptions for 1,157 yards and nine TDs, while he became the oldest receiver ever to record a 1,000-yard season, at age 36. Young managed 322 passes for 4,170 yards and 36 TDs and 12 interceptions ending his season with a 101.1 passer rating. The 49ers finished the season with a 12-4 record, but lost the Divisonal playoffs vs the Atlanta Falcons.

Career stats - Rice

Jerry Rices' career numbers

From 1985 to 2004, Rice played for the 49ers, the Raiders, and the Seahawks. He compiled 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns in 303 regular-season games, averaging 14.8 yards per catch. In the playoffs, he recorded 151 receptions and 2,245 yards across 29 games, securing 22 touchdowns. His record-setting performances solidified his status as one of the greatest WRs in NFL history.

Career stats - Young

Steve Young's career stats

Young's career in the regular season and playoffs showcased his skill as a dynamic quarterback. In 169 regular-season games, Young completed 64.3% of his 4,149 pass attempts, amassing 33,124 passing yards and 232 touchdowns. With an impressive 96.8 passer rating, he also excelled in playoffs, maintaining a 62% completion rate over 22 games. He had 292 passes (3,326 yards) and 20 TDs.