Bengals WR Tee Higgins tops the charts among WRs who will be on the trade block soon (Image credit: X/@Underdog__NFL)

NFL: Top four wide receivers likely to be traded soon

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:15 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story As the trade deadline approaches, speculation is heating up around potential moves in the NFL. Teams are evaluating their rosters, and several players have emerged as prime candidates for trade discussions. In this article, we highlight the top five WRs who might soon be on the move ahead of the trade deadline on November 5.

Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals sit at 3-5 in the AFC North as they approach Week 9, raising questions about their playoff chances. With Tee Higgins set to become a free agent, the team may trade him, especially with a significant contract extension for Ja'Marr Chase looming. Washington could be a prime destination. This season Higgins has 341 yards from 29 catches including three TDs (five games).

Mike Williams - New York Jets

The Jets traded for Davante Adams, moving Williams to the No. 4 receiver spot. With his production history and a one-year, $10 million deal, he's an appealing trade option. The Steelers are Williams's best spot as he could excel alongside Russell Wilson, forming a strong jump-ball duo with George Pickens. This season Williams has 160 yards from 11 receptions and no TDs (eight games).

K J Osborn - New England Patriots

The Buccaneers started strong but faced setbacks with injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans will miss time through Week 11, while Godwin may be out for the season. Meanwhile, to bolster their receiving corps, Tampa Bay might pursue options like Higgins or a budget-friendly player like Osborn. Osborn has 57 yards from seven receptions and one TD this season across six games.

Darius Slayton - New York Giants

Philadelphia have an elite receiver duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, complemented by Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley. However, their depth is lacking, highlighted by Jahan Dotson's minimal impact. Meanwhile, Slayton, with a proven track record, would be a more reliable number three receiver in Philadelphia's offense. Slayton has amassed 420 yards from 29 catches including one TD across eight games this season.