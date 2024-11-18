Summarize Simplifying... In short In the world of Test cricket, Indian all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have made significant contributions in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.

Ashwin has taken 71 wickets in 25 Tests, while Jadeja has 52 wickets in 21 Tests, with a solitary fifer.

On the batting front, Jadeja outshines Ashwin with 932 runs, including a ton and five fifties, compared to Ashwin's 854 runs.

Both players are on the verge of achieving the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in SENA Tests, a feat only accomplished by Kapil Dev.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have been India's match-winners in Test cricket

R Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja: Test Numbers in SENA nations

By Parth Dhall 03:39 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be upon us from November 22 at the Perth Stadium. Both Australia and India boast star-studded rosters that will battle it out in five Tests. Unlike the recent home season, India will be forced to play either of Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin due to Perth wicket's pacy nature. Have a look at their Test numbers in SENA nations.

Bowling

Wickets in SENA nations

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have starred in quite a few India's memorable Test wins in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). The former owns 71 wickets from 25 SENA Tests at 39.36. He doesn't have a fifer in this regard. On the other hand, Jadeja, despite having fewer wickets, owns a solitary fifer. He has 52 wickets in 21 Tests (SENA).

Runs

Runs in SENA nations

Jadeja has fared better than Ashwin on the batting front. He has scored 932 runs at an average of 29.12. The Indian all-rounder also scored a ton against England in Birmingham in 2022. His tally also includes five fifties. Ashwin is just behind Jadeja in terms of Test runs in SENA nations. He owns 854 runs at 20.33, including two half-centuries.

Information

Double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets

In the impending Australia series, Jadeja could become the second Indian with the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in SENA Tests. Ashwin could achieve the same feat. As of now, only Kapil Dev features in this list (1,295 runs and 117 wickets).

Perth

Who will play in Perth?

As mentioned, Jadeja is likely to feature in India's XI in Perth Test, starting November 22. Although Ashwin (10) has featured in more Tests than Jadeja (4) Down Under, the latter's batting can give him an edge. Ashwin has 39 wickets compared to Jadeja's 14 Down Under, whearas the latter averages 43.75 with the bat in the nation (two fifties).