R Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja: Test Numbers in SENA nations
The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be upon us from November 22 at the Perth Stadium. Both Australia and India boast star-studded rosters that will battle it out in five Tests. Unlike the recent home season, India will be forced to play either of Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin due to Perth wicket's pacy nature. Have a look at their Test numbers in SENA nations.
Wickets in SENA nations
Both Ashwin and Jadeja have starred in quite a few India's memorable Test wins in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). The former owns 71 wickets from 25 SENA Tests at 39.36. He doesn't have a fifer in this regard. On the other hand, Jadeja, despite having fewer wickets, owns a solitary fifer. He has 52 wickets in 21 Tests (SENA).
Runs in SENA nations
Jadeja has fared better than Ashwin on the batting front. He has scored 932 runs at an average of 29.12. The Indian all-rounder also scored a ton against England in Birmingham in 2022. His tally also includes five fifties. Ashwin is just behind Jadeja in terms of Test runs in SENA nations. He owns 854 runs at 20.33, including two half-centuries.
Double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets
In the impending Australia series, Jadeja could become the second Indian with the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in SENA Tests. Ashwin could achieve the same feat. As of now, only Kapil Dev features in this list (1,295 runs and 117 wickets).
Who will play in Perth?
As mentioned, Jadeja is likely to feature in India's XI in Perth Test, starting November 22. Although Ashwin (10) has featured in more Tests than Jadeja (4) Down Under, the latter's batting can give him an edge. Ashwin has 39 wickets compared to Jadeja's 14 Down Under, whearas the latter averages 43.75 with the bat in the nation (two fifties).