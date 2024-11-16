Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling display of cricket, Samson and Tilak Varma from India, and Philip Salt from England, have each scored multiple centuries in a bilateral T20I series.

Samson and Varma's powerful batting against South Africa and Salt's consistent performance against West Indies have set new records in the sport.

Their explosive innings, filled with fours and sixes, have not only entertained the audience but also significantly contributed to their teams' totals.

Samson, Varma joined Philip Salt on this elite list (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding batters with multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:52 am Nov 16, 202411:52 am

What's the story Team India scored a record-breaking 283/1 against South Africa in the fourth T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The visitors were powered by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma as both batters registered their second centuries of this series. Their brilliance meant India posted their highest-ever total in an overseas T20I match. Here we look at batters to slam multiple tons in a bilateral T20I series.

Samson

Sanju Samson - 107 & 109* vs SA, 2024

Samson produced a sensational show in the first T20I against South Africa, scoring a stunning 107 off just 50 balls in Durban. His blistering innings comprised seven fours and 10 sixes, which helped India reach a total of 202/8. After bagging ducks in the second and third T20I, Samson made a 56-ball 109* in the final game as India finished at 283/1. He tallied six fours and nine sixes.

Varma

Tilak Varma - 107* & 120 vs SA, 2024

Tilak, who smashed centuries in the third and fourth T20I vs SA, became the second Indian after Samson to register tons in successive T20Is. His 107* from 56 balls meant India compiled 219/6 in the third game at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Days after recording his maiden T20I century, Tilak made 47-ball 120* in the final match (9 fours and 10 sixes). He added 210* runs with Samson.

Salt

Philip Salt - 109 and 119 vs West Indies, 2023

England's wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt was the first batter to accomplish this unique feat. He proved his consistency by scoring back-to-back centuries against West Indies in December 2023. With England down 0-2 in the series, Salt scored a brilliant 56-ball 109* as the Brits chased down 223 in Grenada (4 fours, 9 sixes). He then scored another brilliant 119 off 57 balls as England posted 267/3 in Tarouba and later won by 75 runs (7 fours, 10 sixes).