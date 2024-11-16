Summarize Simplifying... In short In Ranji Trophy history, only three bowlers have achieved a 10-wicket haul in an innings.

Premangsu Chatterjee was the first in 1956, followed by Pradeep Sundaram in 1985, and most recently, Anshul Kamboj in 2024.

Bowlers with innings 10-wicket hauls in Ranji Trophy history

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:06 am Nov 16, 2024

What's the story Haryana fast bowler Anshul Kamboj scripted history by taking a 10-wicket haul in a single innings in his team's Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. The incredible feat was achieved on the third day of the game at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Lahli. Kamboj began the day just two wickets short of the milestone and ended with phenomenal figures of 10/49 from his 30.1 overs. Here we present the bowlers with 10-fer in an innings in Ranji Trophy history.

Premangshu Chatterjee - 10/20 vs Assam, 1957

Premangsu Chatterjee of Bengal was the first bowler to accomplish this milestone. The left-arm pacer put up a sensational show against Assam in the 1956-57 Ranji season. Chatterjee claimed 10 wickets for 20 runs in 19 overs as Assam were folded for just 54 while responding to Bengal's first innings total of 505/10. Though Chatterjee went wicket-less in his second outing, Bengal registered an emphatic innings win.

Pradeep Sundaram - 10/78 vs Vidarbha, 1985

Former Rajasthan fast bowler Pradeep Sundaram also features on this list. The right-arm pacer delivered a stunning spell in the first innings of the 1985 Ranji match against Vidarbha in Jodhpur. Sundaram claimed 10/78 from 22 overs as Vidarbha could only manage 140/10 while batting first. The pacer claimed six wickets in his second outing as well, helping Rajasthan script a narrow win.

Anshul Kamboj - 10/49 vs Kerala, 2024

Kamboj's 10/49 against Kerala is only the third instance of a player picking a 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy innings. The young fast bowler claimed eight wickets on Day 2 and continued his brilliance on Day 3 morning. His stellar bowling performance meant Kerala were bundled out for 291 while batting first. Notably, the team was comfortably placed at 148/2 at one stage.