By Rajdeep Saha 04:04 pm Nov 14, 202404:04 pm

What's the story South African fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka and the all-format tour against Pakistan. Ngidi will miss the matches due to a groin injury, bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy. He was diagnosed with the injury during a medical assessment after his last cricket match, an ODI series against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last month.

Recovery plan

Ngidi's rehabilitation and expected return

Ngidi will now start a rehabilitation program for his injury and is expected to return to cricket in January. He will be missed in the upcoming matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. ﻿South Africa's home summer first Test against Sri Lanka will start on November 27 in Durban and Ngidi's presence on the field will be missed as he continues to recover.

Team adjustments

Bavuma's fitness concerns and potential replacements

Another key South African player, Temba Bavuma, is also battling fitness issues with a left elbow injury. He will undergo a fitness test on November 18. If Bavuma fails to make it, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa despite his recent poor form. Possible replacements for Bavuma in the batting order include Ryan Rickelton who had modest returns in the Tests against Bangladesh.

Past setbacks

Bavuma's injury history and leadership record

Bavuma picked up the latest injury in a game against Ireland, falling awkwardly while running. It's the same elbow that was injured in 2022 on a T20I tour of India, which ruled him out of South Africa's tour of England later that year. Since taking over the reins in February last year, Bavuma has played just five of South Africa's 10 Tests and led them in three of their eight matches in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.