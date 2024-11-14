Summarize Simplifying... In short Quinton de Kock holds the record for South Africa's fastest T20I half-century, achieved in just 15 balls.

Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs follow closely, with their 50s coming off 16 and 19 balls respectively.

Despite their speedy knocks, the Proteas often fell short in their run chases, highlighting the thrill and unpredictability of T20 cricket.

Marco Jansen slammed a 16-ball fifty versus India in Centurion

Fastest half-centuries for South Africa in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 03:37 pm Nov 14, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Marco Jansen smashed a 16-ball half-century versus India in the 3rd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Jansen walked in when South Africa were 142/5 in 15.5 overs in a chase of 220 runs. He kept his side in the hunt by smacking 26 runs off the 19th over, however, SA fell short. Nevertheless, Jansen smashed the second-fastest T20I half-century for South Africa (balls faced).

#1

15 balls: Quinton de Kock vs WI, Centurion, 2023

Quinton de Kock holds the record for the fastest half-century for Sourh Africa in the shortest format. He hammered a 15-ball fifty against the West Indies at the same venue in Centurion last year. De Kock eventually smashed a 44-ball 100 as the Proteas completed a historic run-chase of 259 runs with seven balls to spare.

16 balls: Marco Jansen vs India, Centurion, 2024

As mentioned, Jansen has climbed to second spot on this list. He finally wrapped up SA's innings with 54 runs off 17 balls. The dasher hammered 4 fours and 5 sixes in his knock.

#3

17 balls: Quinton de Kock vs England, Durban, 2020

De Kock has slammed another fifty in less than 20 balls for the Proteas in T20Is. It came against England in the 2nd T20I in Durban. De Kock, who led SA in that match, powered them in a 205-run chase. He smashed a 17-ball half-century, but the Proteas fell two runs short. De Kock eventually scored a 22-ball 65 (2 fours and 8 sixes).

#4

19 balls: Tristan Stubbs vs England, Bristol, 2022

The talented Tristan Stubbs has the fastest half-century for SA in T20I cricket away from home. He brought up a 19-ball fifty in the 1st T20I against England in 2022 (Bristol). Stubbs's exploits came as the Proteas attempted to chase down 235. However, SA lost by 41 runs. Stubbs smoked a 28-ball 72 (2 fours and 8 sixes).