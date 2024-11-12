Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking government guidance after the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed them of India's non-participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

PCB seeks clarification from ICC over India's Champions Trophy participation

What's the story In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), asking for an explanation over India's refusal to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted in Pakistan. This comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited 'security concerns' as the reason for its non-participation. Notably, the Indian cricket team last visited Pakistan was in 2008, for the Asia Cup.

BCCI's stance on India's participation in Pakistan

Earlier this year, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla had clarified India's participation in cricket matches in Pakistan would depend on the Indian government's approval. The ICC recently wrote to the PCB informing India's decision of not participating in the upcoming Champions Trophy. In response, the PCB is seeking guidance from its government to come up with a definitive stance on the matter.

Impact on ICC's revenue and BCCI's hybrid model proposal

Sources have emphasized the financial implications of this decision on the ICC, saying, "If India's participation contributes to ICC's revenue, the PCB's role is equally crucial, and without Pakistan-India matches, the ICC revenues would suffer significantly." Meanwhile, the BCCI has suggested a hybrid model to host India's matches with Dubai International Stadium in UAE being a probable venue for the final. However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected this idea last week.

Alternative venues for Champions Trophy and Pakistan's potential withdrawal

As per recent reports, South Africa and UAE have emerged as potential alternative venues for the 2025 Champions Trophy. There are also speculations that Pakistan could withdraw from the tournament if it is shifted to a neutral venue. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was in 2012-13 in India, with further matches restricted to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

Pakistan's withdrawal could impact future ICC tournaments

A Dawn report stated that if the tournament is shifted out of Pakistan, the government may ask the PCB to ensure Pakistan doesn't participate in it. This could have serious consequences for future ICC tournaments. The report further added that the Pakistani government may also ask thr PCB to refuse playing against India in any ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments until issues are resolved between both nations at a governmental level.