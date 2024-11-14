Summarize Simplifying... In short Goa's Bakle and Kauthankar set a new record in the Ranji Trophy with an unbeaten 606-run partnership, the second-highest in First-Class cricket history.

Their performance led Goa to a massive first-innings total of 727, the ninth-highest in Ranji Trophy history.

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, shone with his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Goa floored Arunachal Pradesh (Image Source: X/@BCCIDomestic)

Goa batters set highest-ever Ranji Trophy partnership record

By Rajdeep Saha 03:31 pm Nov 14, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Goa's Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar have scripted history in the Ranji Trophy, by putting up an unthinkable 606-run partnership. This is the highest ever in the tournament's 90-year history. The duo's phenomenal effort, with both scoring triple centuries, helped Goa post a mammoth 727/2 declared against Arunachal Pradesh on Day 2. Here are further details on the same.

Record-breaking performance

Bakle and Kauthankar's triple centuries secure massive lead

Bakle (300) and Kauthankar (314) stayed unbeaten as Goa declared their first innings at 727/2 against Arunachal Pradesh, who were bundled out for 84. Bakle completed his triple century in 269 deliveries, while Kauthankar remained unbeaten on 314 off 215 deliveries, as he ended the innings. Bakle slammed 39 fours and two sixes in his knock. Snehal managed 45 fours and four sixes (SR: 146.05). Their phenomenal partnership gave their team a mammoth 643-run first-innings lead.

Historic achievement

Goa duo's partnership 2nd-highest in First-Class cricket history

The unbeaten 606-run partnership between Kauthankar and Bakle is now the second-highest stand in FC cricket history. It is only behind Sri Lankan legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene's 624-run partnership against South Africa in a 2006 Test match. The previous record for the highest partnership in Ranji's history was 594 runs, set by Maharashtra's Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne against Delhi during the 2016-17 season.

Scoring milestone

Goa's 1st-innings total ranks high in Ranji Trophy history

Goa's first-innings total of 727 is the second-highest score in the Plate division, only behind Meghalaya's 826 for seven against Sikkim in 2018. In the Ranji Trophy, this was the ninth-highest total. The achievement is a major milestone in Goa's cricketing history and adds to their impressive performance in this match.

Bowling achievement

Arjun Tendulkar shines with maiden 5-wicket haul

On Day 1 of the match, Goa pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, took his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. The 25-year-old left-arm seamer ended with brilliant figures of 5 for 25 in nine overs, including three maiden overs. The achievement came in his 17th first-class match and helped collapse the Arunachal Pradesh batting lineup.