Victor Webanyama breaks NBA record with a career-high 50-point game
Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs rookie, made headlines with a dazzling 50-point performance against the Washington Wizards, breaking multiple NBA records. This milestone not only marked his career high but also set the record for the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, trailing behind stars like LeBron James, and Devin Booker. We decode the game, the rookie's 2024 season, and his career stats.
Webanyama sinks career-high 50 points, as Spurs top Wizards
Wembanyama delivered a career-high 50 points, propelling the Spurs to a 139-130 win over the Wizards. Wembanyama, hitting 8 of 16 from three, became the fourth-youngest NBA player to score 50 points. Despite Jordan Poole's impressive 42-point effort, Washington couldn't overcome their sixth straight loss. Wembanyama's performance, which included crucial late-game shots, gave Spurs their second straight game this season.
Records by the rookie during his historic performance
Aged 20 years 314 days, Wembanyama became the youngest center to record a 50-point game in NBA history. Notably, he is also the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, and at 7-foot-4, he's also the tallest to do so. As per ESPN, it took Wembanyama 83 career games to record his first 50-point game, the fourth-fewest games needed since the NBA/ABA Merger in 1976-77.
Rookie's and Spurs' 2024 season so far
The Spurs are currently placed 10th in the Western Conference with a 6-6 record and will face the Los Angeles Lakers in their next fixture. Meanwhile, Webanyama has managed averages of 22.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 12 games this season. He also boasts a 47.1 field goal accuracy with a 34.3 three-point accuracy including 2.8 three-points made per game.
Webanyama's career stats
In his first two seasons, Wembanyama has demonstrated remarkable consistency, averaging 21.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 83 career games with the Spurs. His shooting efficiency improved from 46.5% in his rookie year to 47.1%, and his free-throw accuracy surged to 87.2% in his sophomore season. Wembanyama's defensive impact remains strong, with nearly four blocks per game, showcasing his all-around growth.