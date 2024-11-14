Summarize Simplifying... In short Cameron Green, Johnson Charles, and Dasun Shanaka hold records for the fastest T20I half-centuries against India, each achieved in less than 20 balls.

Green's 19-ball fifty in the 2022 Hyderabad T20I helped Australia post 18, while Charles' 20-ball fifty led the West Indies to a one-run win in Lauderhill, 2016.

Shanaka's 20-ball fifty in the 2023 Pune T20I drove Sri Lanka to 20 in 20 overs, also taking two wickets.

A look at fastest T20I half-centuries against India (balls faced)

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 04:52 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Marco Jansen smashed a 16-ball half-century versus India in the 3rd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Jansen walked in when South Africa were 142/5 in 15.5 overs in a chase of 220 runs. He kept his side in the hunt by smacking 26 runs off the 19th over, however, SA fell short. Nevertheless, Jansen smashed the fastest T20I half-century for a batter against India.

#1

16 balls: Marco Jansen in Centurion, 2024

Jansen smashed 16-ball T20I half-century versus India. He hit four fours and five sixes in a 17-ball effort. He struck at 317.65. He brought up a 16-ball fifty with a six thereafter (20th over). Jansen almost won the tie for SA but Arshdeep Singh got the former with a fuller ball. Jansen slammed his maiden fifty. He owns 137 runs at 15.22.

#2

19 balls: Cameron Green in Hyderabad, 2022

Australia's Cameron Green remains the only other batter to have smacked a T20I fifty in less than 20 balls against India. He hammered a 19-ball half-centuruy against the Men in Blue in the 2022 Hyderabad T20I. Green opened the innings for Australia and smacked a 21-ball 52 (7 fours and 3 sixes). He helped Australia post 186/7 before India chased it down.

#3

20 balls: Johnson Charles in Lauderhill, 2016

Johnson Charles starred for the West Indies in the iconic encounter against India from 2016 in Lauderhill. The T20I saw both the sides slam in excess of 240 runs, with the Windies sealing a one-run win. WI, who posted 245/6, were powered by a 20-ball fifty from opener Johnson Charles. He eventually racked up a 33-ball 79, while Evin Lewis slammed a ton.

#4

20 balls: Dasun Shanaka in Pune, 2023

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka smoked a similar half-century against India in the 2023 Pune T20I. Shanaka's 20-ball fifty drove the Lankans to 206/6 in 20 overs. He smacked an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls (2 fours and 6 sixes). India were later restricted to 190/8 despite Axar Patel's exploits. Shanaka also took two wickets in his solitary over.