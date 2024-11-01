Summarize Simplifying... In short After Week 8 of the NFL, the top five quarterbacks are Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson is still the top QB while we head into the mid-point of the season (Image credit: X/@NFL_DovKleiman)

NFL: Ranking the top five QBs after Week 8

By Pavan Thimmaiah

What's the story As we hit the halfway mark of the NFL season, it's time to rank the top five quarterbacks after Week 8. These players have made significant impacts on their teams with strong performances and clutch moments. From explosive passing games to game-winning drives, these QBs have proven themselves as the best. We present to you the top five QBs after week 8.

#1

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

In Week 8, Lamar Jackson faced his toughest challenge yet, missing some open targets and dealing with dropped passes. Despite this, he threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 59 yards, whilst keeping the top spot. For the season, he has completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns, (two interceptions), adding 501 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

#2

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

In Week 8, Josh Allen shined as the Bills' offense thrived, completing 14 of 22 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. In the season, Allen has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,766 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception, alongside 204 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. His Week 8 performance and his overall season stats have propelled him to the second spot.

#3

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Cheifs

Although Mahomes' abilities have kept the Cheifs' unbeaten streak, the team's offense did not fare in Week 8. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown, with a 116.3 passer rating. This season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,946 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Meanwhile, Mahomes continues to excel by improvising and extending drives, staying in the top three.

#4

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

In Week 8, Joe Burrow showcased strong play for two and a half quarters, completing accurate passes and leading two first-half scoring drives. However, a second-half interception hindered his performance. He finished with one touchdown and 258 passing yards. This, Burrow has a 70.3% completion rate, 1,993 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions, proving he's still among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.

#5

Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

In Week 8, Jared Goff had a bizarre outing, finishing with just 85 passing yards and three touchdown passes, all from within the 10-yard line. Under pressure, he didn't need to throw much as the Lions capitalized on turnovers and strong return units. This season so far, Goff has 1,695 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 74.1% completion rate over seven games.