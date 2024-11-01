Summarize Simplifying... In short As the MLB free agency approaches, top pitchers are set to make waves.

Burnes, the Orioles' ace, and four-time All-Star, is a hot prospect with a 15-9 record and a 2.92 ERA.

Other notable names include Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Blake Snell of the Giants, Max Fried of the Braves, and Jack Flaherty of the Dodgers, all boasting impressive records and performances.

Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes has been the most sought-after starting pitcher ahead of this free agency

MLB: Presenting top five starting pitchers going into free agency

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:24 pm Nov 01, 202407:24 pm

#1

Corbin Burnes - Right-handed pitcher, Baltimore Orioles

In 2024, Burnes excelled as the Orioles' ace, delivering a standout postseason start. The four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young winner will be a sought-after free agent. In 2024, Burnes had a 15-9 record, with a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts. In the postseason he posted a 1.13 ERA and three strikeouts. Overall, he owns 1,051 strikeouts and a 3.19 ERA (60-36 record).

#2

Gerrit Cole - Right-handed pitcher, New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, posted an 8-5 record with a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 95 innings in 2024 for the Yankees. He holds a $36 million player option for 2025, which the Yankees can extend by a year if he opts out. In the postseason, he had a 1-0 record and a 2.17 ERA. He owns 2,251 strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA, (153-80 record).

#3

Blake Snell - Left-handed pitcher, San Fransisco Giants

After winning his second Cy Young Award, Snell signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants. He struggled initially but rebounded with a 5-0 record and 1.23 ERA in 14 starts, likely leading him to opt out again. Overall, he owns a 3.19 ERA and 1,368 strikeouts across 211 games with a 76-58 record in the regular season.

#4

Max Fried - Left-handed pitcher, Atlanta Braves

Fried, a homegrown Brave without a long-term extension, enters free agency after his second All-Star season. His 3.25 ERA in 29 starts was his highest since 2019, making him a top starting pitcher available this winter. Overall, he owns a 3.07 ERA, with a 73-36 record and 863 strikeouts across 168 games. In the postseason he has a 5.10 ERA with a 2-5 record.

#5

Jack Flaherty - Right-handed pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jack Flaherty, 29, had a strong bounce-back season in 2024, going 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA. After being traded from the Tigers to the Dodgers, he remains a sought-after free agent due to his impressive performance. In the postseason with the Dodgers, he struggled with a 7.36 ERA, and 1-2 record. Overall, he boasts a 3.63 ERA, a 55-41 record and 942 strikeouts.