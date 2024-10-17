Summarize Simplifying... In short In this MLB postseason, Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is leading the pack of designated hitters with a .304 average, two homers, and five RBIs.

Not far behind are Marcell Ozuna of the Braves, Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers, and Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies, who have all shown impressive performances despite varying team outcomes.

Their regular season stats also speak volumes about their capabilities, making them players to watch out for.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton leads the hitters list this postseason (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

MLB: Decoding the stats of best designated hitters this postseason

What's the story October marks a pivotal time for MLB fans as the postseason heats up. With the Wild Card and Division series for both the AL and NL behind us, only four teams remain: the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cleveland Guardians. As the competition intensifies, let's break down the stats of the best designated hitters (DH) this postseason so far.

#1

Giancarlo Stanton - New York Yankees (Six games .304 average*)

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton leads designated hitters this postseason so far with a .304 average. In six games, he's hit two homers, driven in five RBIs, and recorded seven hits. He owns three runs, one stolen base, and a .385 OBP. During the regular season, Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs. Overall, he has 429 homers, 1,103 RBIs, and a .257 average.

#2

Marcell Ozuna - Atlanta Braves (Two games .286 average)

Despite the Braves' NL Wild Card sweep, Marcell Ozuna hit .286 with one RBI and two hits in seven at-bats, posting a .250 OBP. In the regular season, Ozuna shined with 39 homers, a .302 average, 104 RBIs, and a career-high 170 stolen bases. Over his regular season career, he has 275 home runs, a .272 batting average, 880 RBIs, and 1,514 hits.

#3

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Dodgers (Eight games .226 average*)

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, in his first postseason so far, has played eight games with a .226 average, two homers, and eight RBIs. In the regular season, he had an impressive 50-50 season, hitting 54 homers, stealing 59 bases, and earning a .310 average with a .390 OBP. Over seven seasons, Ohtani boasts a .282 average, 225 homers, 567 RBIs, and 145 stolen bases.

#4

Kyle Schwarber - Philadelphia Phillies (Four games .125 average)

Kyle Schwarber featured in the NLDS, where the Phillies fell 3-1 to the Mets. He hit one home run and RBI, posting a .125 average and .263 OBP over 16 at-bats. In the regular season, Schwarber crushed 38 homers with 104 RBIs, a .248 average, five stolen bases, and 142 hits. Across 10 seasons, he has a .230 average, 284 homers, and 652 RBIs.