Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon credits his fellow player Ashwin for teaching him valuable skills, especially in preparation for tours to India.

Despite Australia's conditions favoring pace and bounce, Ashwin has managed to take 39 wickets from 10 Tests, a feat Lyon acknowledges.

Looking ahead, Lyon remains hopeful about future matches with Ashwin and is confident about Australia's chances in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Lyon and Ashwin made their Test debuts in 2011

'Ashwin has taught me a lot,' says Australia's Nathan Lyon

By Parth Dhall 05:01 pm Nov 18, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Ahead of their battle in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian off-spinner spinner Nathan Lyon has said he admires Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. Both players burst on to Test cricket over a decade ago and have been rivals since. "Ash is an incredible bowler," Lyon told Fox Cricket, praising his opponent's adaptability and intelligence on the field. The two players will clash in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22.

Mutual respect

Lyon credits Ashwin for his bowling insights

Lyon has studied Ashwin's bowling from close quarters, especially ahead of Australia's tours to India in recent years. He believes players learn most from their opponents, saying "I'm a big believer in the players that you play against are your best coaches." He added, "There's so much to learn in this great game, and there's so much for me to learn from Ash."

Impressive stats

Ashwin's impressive track record in Australia

Notably, the upcoming series will be Ashwin's fifth Test tour to Australia. Despite the country's conditions being conducive for pace and bounce, he has taken 39 wickets from 10 Tests at an average of 42.15. This record makes him different from many visiting spinners who fail to adapt to Australian conditions. Lyon also acknowledged this, saying "He used his skills to benefit himself and his team."

Future prospects

Lyon optimistic about future encounters with Ashwin

When asked about potential future face-offs with Ashwin, Lyon stayed optimistic. He believes that "spin bowling is a craft that the older you get, the better you get with age." He also hinted at a possible Test series in the future, leaving fans eager for more thrilling matches between these two skilled players.

Game plan

Lyon's strategy for non-spinning tracks and upcoming series

On his approach to non-spinning tracks, Lyon revealed that his focus is on spinning the "back of the ball" and getting bounce. However, he admitted that this is a challenging task in Australia due to the small margin for error. Despite not winning a Test series against India in nearly a decade, he remains confident about Australia's chances in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.