Revisiting the best spells by Indian bowlers in Australia (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:53 am Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Indian bowlers has a glorious history of producing memorable spells on Australian soil. These have been delivered by both legendary and modern-day players, showcasing their talent and temperament in difficult conditions. Meanwhile, the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick off on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Let's take a look at the Indians with the best bowling figures in Tests Down Under.

Kapil Dev - 8/106 in Adelaide, 1985

Kapil Dev's 8/106 in the 1985 Adelaide Test, remains the best Test bowling figure by an Indian bowler in Australia. Up against a strong Australian batting lineup, Kapil bowled with outstanding control, restricting them to 381 in the first innings. Known for his precise seam movement and swing bowling, he troubled Australian batters. Despite India securing a lead with a formidable 520/10 in response, the match ended in a draw.

Anil Kumble's grit and tenacity shine in Sydney

Anil Kumble's 8/141 in the 2004 Sydney match was a display of great spin bowling with grit and tenacity. After Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 241 and VVS Laxman's 178 helped India declare at 705 for seven, Kumble broke the Australian top-order resistance. His accurate spin bowling put Australia under pressure, nearly setting India up for a win in a series that eventually ended in an historic draw.

Jasprit Bumrah - 6/33 in Melbourne, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah starred in India's first-ever victory in a Boxing Day Test Down Under, in 2018. The right-arm seamer picked up 6/33 as Australia were bundled out for 151 in response to India's 443/7d. These are still the best Test figures by an Indian at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bumrah took three wickets in the 2nd innings as well, with Australia failing to chase 399.

Ajit Agarkar - 6/41 in Adelaide, 2003

In the 2003 Adelaide Test, Ajit Agarkar registered his career-best figures of 6 for 41, an effort that proved pivotal in sealing India's famous four-wicket triumph. His wickets included key players like Ricky Ponting, whose dismissal for a duck was instrumental in breaking the opposition's resistance. Agarkar's memorable spell is often overshadowed by Rahul Dravid's brilliant 233 in the same match but it was his bowling that gave India a rare overseas win.