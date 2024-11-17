Summarize Simplifying... In short The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has seen some remarkable performances by Australian batters at home.

Michael Clarke tops the list with an unbeaten 329 in Sydney during the 2011-12 series, followed by Ricky Ponting's 257 in Melbourne and 242 in Adelaide, both in 2003.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Highest-individual scores by Australian batters at home

What's the story The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the esteemed Test series between India and Australia, has witnessed some of the most incredible individual batting performances. The five-match Test series for the 2024-25 season will kick off on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. With fans eagerly waiting for the upcoming series, let's take a look at the highest individual scores by Australian batters against India at home.

Michael Clarke - 329* in Sydney, 2012

The highest individual score in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history belongs to former Australian captain Michael Clarke. He scored an unbeaten 329 off 468 balls in the second Test of India's 2011-12 tour of Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). This phenomenal innings, which featured 39 fours and a six, not only took Australia to an innings-and-68-run victory but also made Clarke one of cricket's finest captains and batters.

Ricky Ponting - 257 in Melbourne, 2003

One of the finest batters and captains in cricket history, Ricky Ponting takes the second spot on this list. He scored a phenomenal 257 off 458 balls, his highest Test score ever, in Australia's first innings of the Boxing-Day Test of the 2003-04 series at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Aussie skipper hammered 25 fours. His confident drives and unwavering determination set Australia on course for a commanding nine-wicket victory.

Ricky Ponting - 242 in Adelaide, 2003

Ponting also holds the next spot on this list, having scored 242 off 352 balls in the first innings of the 2003 Adelaide Test. He slammed 31 fours as the hosts finished at 556/10. Despite his stellar performance, India won the match by four wickets thanks to Rahul Dravid's 233 and 72*. However, this innings is one of Ponting's best shows of technique and aggression against quality bowling line-ups.

Justin Langer - 223 in Sydney, 2000

Former Australian opener Justin Langer also makes this list thanks to his brilliant knock in the 2000 SCG Test. Interestingly, he batted at number three in that game and scored 223 off 355 balls, having scored 30 fours. The southpaw's brilliance meant the Aussies scripted an innings triumph. They had declared at 552/5 after India posted 150/10 batting first.