Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Veteran Indian pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has been named the captain of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. The last time fans saw him in action was during the UP T20 league. Now, he is all set to make a comeback with this tournament. Under Kumar's leadership, other star Indian players will also be seen in action.
Madhav Kaushik appointed as vice-captain
Madhav Kaushik has been given the responsibility of vice-captain of the team. The squad also features prominent players such as Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Piyush Chawla, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan and Nitish Rana. Under Kumar's captaincy, the team is likely to put up a good show in the upcoming tournament.
Bhuvneshwar's IPL journey and future prospects
In a recent development, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released Kumar ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Kumar had been with the team for almost 11 years and took 11 wickets in the 2024 season. He has taken a total of 181 wickets in his IPL career over 176 matches.
A look at UP squad
UP Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Madhav Kaushik (vice-captain), Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Aryan Juyal, Aditya Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Viparaj Nigam, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Shivam Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohsin Khan, Aqib Khan, Shivam Mavi, and Vineet Panwar.