Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to captain Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Madhav Kaushik as vice-captain.

The team also includes notable players like Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, and Piyush Chawla.

In other news, Kumar was recently released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, after an 11-year stint and 181 wickets in 176 matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played competitive cricket in September 2023

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead UP in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By Parth Dhall 07:15 pm Nov 18, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has been named the captain of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. The last time fans saw him in action was during the UP T20 league. Now, he is all set to make a comeback with this tournament. Under Kumar's leadership, other star Indian players will also be seen in action.

Madhav Kaushik appointed as vice-captain

Madhav Kaushik has been given the responsibility of vice-captain of the team. The squad also features prominent players such as Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Piyush Chawla, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan and Nitish Rana. Under Kumar's captaincy, the team is likely to put up a good show in the upcoming tournament.

Bhuvneshwar's IPL journey and future prospects

In a recent development, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released Kumar ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Kumar had been with the team for almost 11 years and took 11 wickets in the 2024 season. He has taken a total of 181 wickets in his IPL career over 176 matches.

A look at UP squad

UP Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Madhav Kaushik (vice-captain), Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Aryan Juyal, Aditya Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Viparaj Nigam, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Shivam Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohsin Khan, Aqib Khan, Shivam Mavi, and Vineet Panwar.