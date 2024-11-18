Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly supports Sarfaraz Khan's selection for the Australia tour, citing his impressive domestic record.

Sourav Ganguly backs Sarfaraz Khan ahead of BGT 2024/25

Sourav Ganguly backs Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion for Australia tour

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly, has thrown his weight behind Sarfaraz Khan's selection in the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. This comes at a time when many have questioned Khan's ability to adjust to the difficult Australian conditions. Ganguly stressed on the fact that players should be given a fair chance before passing any judgment on their performance or potential.

Ganguly urges fair assessment of Khan's potential

In a chat with Revsportz, Ganguly said, "You have to give him a chance to know. How can you say anything without giving him an opportunity? Let him fail first." He also pointed to Khan's remarkable domestic cricket record as a reason for his inclusion in the team. The former captain asked critics not to write off Khan but let his performance on the field speak for him.

Upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A test of adaptability

Sarfaraz's involvement in the first Test in Perth depends on captain Rohit Sharma's availability. Sharma is expecting the birth of his second child and may miss the series opener. In that case, KL Rahul could be asked to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, leaving a middle-order spot for Sarfaraz. This move highlights the team's adaptability in reshuffling their line-up according to player availability and form.

Sarfaraz's Test career and recent performance

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England earlier this year and has since played six Tests, scoring 371 runs including a century and three half-centuries. However, barring his century in Bengaluru, he struggled in the other five innings against New Zealand, managing only 21 runs. His inconsistent performance highlights the challenges faced by young players in maintaining form at the international level.