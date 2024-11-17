Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, a promising all-rounder, may play a key role in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Reddy's selection over Shardul Thakur was backed by India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who praised his talent and potential.

Reddy's impressive performance in domestic cricket and the IPL, where he showcased his batting and bowling skills, further strengthens his case for inclusion in the Test series.

Kumar Reddy could play as a pacer

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy could feature in Perth Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:20 pm Nov 17, 202405:20 pm

What's the story All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is on the cusp of making his Test debut for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test match is set to start this Friday at Perth's Optus Stadium. As per The Indian Express, the Indian team management is mulling playing him as the fourth seamer, owing to the stadium's reputation for bounce and carry. This tactical move could bolster India's fast bowling unit. Here's more.

Team composition

Reddy's potential role in India's fast bowling lineup

The Indian squad for the upcoming Test series features fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Aakash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah will lead the team in Rohit Sharma's absence and lead the attack with Siraj and Akash Deep playing supportin role. India would be tempted to have a fourth seamer and Reddy fits the bill as an all-rounder. With Hardik Pandya also missing from the Test squad, Reddy is the only pace-bowling all-rounder for this five-match series.

Selection rationale

Gambhir had backed Reddy's selection over Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, who was a part of India's last tour of Australia, was ignored in favor of Reddy. At a pre-departure press conference, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir had justified the decision saying it was about "moving forward." He was confident of Reddy's abilities and the selected squad. "We all know how incredibly talented Nitish Reddy is and if given an option, he will deliver for us," said Gambhir.

Career highlights

Reddy's impressive domestic and IPL performance

21-year-old Reddy, a batting all-rounder from Andhra Pradesh, has been phenomenal in domestic cricket. He has played 21 First-Class games, scoring a century and two fifties, while also taking 56 wickets. He owns 779 runs in FC cricket at 21.05. With the ball, he averages 26.98. His prowess was further highlighted last season while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 303 runs for SRH in IPL 2024 at 33.66.

Information

India's likely XI for the opener

India's probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washingon Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.