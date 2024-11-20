Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1990, Oakland outfielder Rickey Henderson had an exceptional season, earning him the American League MVP.

He boasted a .325 batting average, led the league in runs, stolen bases, on-base percentage, and OPS, and shone in the postseason despite the A's loss to the Reds.

His standout performance was a 4-for-4 game against the Angels, demonstrating his consistent dominance throughout the season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: In 1990 Oakland' outfielder Rickey Henderson won the AL MVP

#ThisDayThatYear: Oakland outfielder Rickey Henderson wins American League MVP (1990)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:19 pm Nov 20, 202403:19 pm

What's the story On November 20, 1990, Oakland Athletics' Rickey Henderson earned the American League MVP title, capping an extraordinary season. Known as "The Man of Steal," Henderson dominated with 28 home runs, 119 runs scored, 65 stolen bases, and a .325 batting average. His electrifying presence propelled the A's to an AL West title, cementing his status as one of baseball's greatest leadoff hitters. Here's more.

1990 season

Henderson's 1990 regular season recap in numbers

Henderson hit .325, finishing second in batting average to George Brett. He reached safely in 125 of 136 games and led the league in runs (119), stolen bases (65), on-base percentage (.439), and OPS (1.016). With 28 homers, 97 walks, and 61 RBIs, Henderson won the AL MVP. Henderson had a remarkable season, with his batting average falling below .320 for only one game.

1990 season

Outfielder's 1990 postseason stats

In the postseason, Henderson played eight games for the Athletics, batting .313 with a .378 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage. He tallied 10 hits, including a homer, two doubles, and four RBIs, while scoring six runs and stealing five bases. In the World Series, Henderson excelled with a .333 batting average and .667 slugging, but the A's were swept by the Reds.

Best and worst

AL MVP's best and worst game in the season

In the 1990, MLB season, Henderson showcased his dominance with standout performances like his July 25 game against the Angels, where he went 4-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored. His rare off-day came on June 9 against Seattle, going 0-for-4. Despite occasional dips, Henderson's consistency was evident with a .325 season batting average, leading the league in runs (119), and OBP (.439).