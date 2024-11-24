Summarize Simplifying... In short Hardik Pandya has made cricket history with over 5,000 runs and 180 wickets in 276 T20 games, the most among Indian players.

Pandya slammed an unbeaten 74 (Source: Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik Pandya scripts history with elite T20 double: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:17 pm Nov 24, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder of Indian cricket, has created history by becoming the first Indian to complete an extraordinary T20 double. The double includes scoring 5,000 runs and taking more than 100 wickets. He achieved the milestone during Baroda's five-wicket win over Gujarat in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Coming to bat just seven runs short of the 5,000-run mark, Pandya achieved the landmark with a stunning unbeaten 74 off 35 balls.

Stellar stats

Pandya's performance cements his all-rounder status

Pandya's innings included six boundaries and five sixes. With this, he now has 5,067 runs at 29.80 and 180 wickets at 28.62 across 276 T20 games, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns 19 fifties and three four-wicket hauls as his batting strike rate and economy reads 140.63 and 8.30, respectively. Among Indians, Ravindra Jadeja follows Pandya with 3,684 runs and 225 wickets. Axar Patel (2,960 runs, 227 wickets) and Krunal Pandya (2,712 runs, 138 wickets) are next in the order.

Match-winning innings

Pandya's composure leads Baroda to victory

Chasing a difficult target of 185 runs, Baroda depended on Pandya's experience. Despite early blows and the loss of key batter Shivalik Sharma (64 off 43 balls), Pandya kept his side in the hunt. His calmness and big-hitting turned the match in Baroda's favor. As Baroda required 63 runs from the last five overs, it was Pandya who took them home. The pacer earlier claimed 1/37 from his four overs.

Decisive performance

Quickfire 50 and match-winning knock

Pandya brought up his 50 in mere 28 balls, handling the required run rate to perfection. With 26 required off the last 12 balls, he kept his cool, guiding Baroda to victory with three balls to spare. This was Baroda's second-highest successful chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. The feat caps off an amazing year for Pandya who recently reclaimed the No.1 spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings owing to consistent performances in bilateral series.

Recognition

Consistent performances for Team India

In India's clean sweep against Bangladesh earlier this year, Pandya was the Player of the Series. He scored 118 runs at an impressive strike rate of 222.64 and made significant contributions with his fielding and bowling. During the South Africa series, he once again demonstrated his dual abilities by scoring 59 runs and taking two wickets. Pandya will look to continue his exceptional form in India's home series against England in January 2025.