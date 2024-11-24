#ThisDayThatYear: Ravens beat 49ers 16-6 in historic Harbaugh brothers' matchup
On November 24, 2011, history was made as the Baltimore Ravens, led by John Harbaugh, defeated his brother Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers 16-6 in the NFL's first-ever clash between brothers as head coaches. The tightly contested game showcased elite defenses and a battle of wits on Thanksgiving night, setting the stage for the sibling rivalry. Here's more.
Ravens rout 49ers 16-6 in historic clash of brothers
The Ravens secured a 16-6 victory over the 49ers in a defensive showdown that marked the NFL's first meeting between head coach brothers John and Jim. Baltimore's defense dominated, sacking Alex Smith nine times, with Terrell Suggs leading the charge. Joe Flacco threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, while the Ravens' relentless pass rush ensured a historic win on Thanksgiving night
Jim vs John Harbaugh in numbers
John and Jim Harbaugh face off in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, their third meeting. John, 62, has coached the Ravens since 2008, with a 167-103 record, 12 playoff wins, and a Super Bowl title. Jim, 60, is 51-22-1 as coach, with a .696 win percentage and three playoff appearances. John leads their head-to-head 2-0, including the 34-31 Super Bowl XLVII win.
Ravens' 2011 season recap
The 2011 Baltimore Ravens, in their 16th NFL season, finished 12-4, claiming the AFC North title and earning a fourth consecutive playoff berth—a franchise first. They swept their division for the first time, defeated Houston in the Divisional Round, and lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship. Highlights included Terrell Suggs winning Defensive Player of the Year and a Thanksgiving win over Harbaugh.
2011 season highlights of the 49ers
The 2011 49ers, led by new head coach Jim Harbaugh, finished 13-3, clinched the NFC West and made their first playoff appearance since 2002. Their dominant defense set an NFL record with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, ranking second in points allowed (14.3/game). The 49ers defeated the Saints in the Divisional Round but fell to the Giants in the NFC Championship.