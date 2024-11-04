Summarize Simplifying... In short Rookie QB Bryce Young led the Panthers to a 23-22 win over the Saints, marking his first NFL victory.

The Saints, with a 2-7 record, struggled without key receiver Olave, who suffered his second concussion of the season.

The Saints, with a 2-7 record, struggled without key receiver Olave, who suffered his second concussion of the season.

Despite the tough season, Saints' Carr has a passer rating of 99.2 with 1,225 yards from 108 passes.

Saints' Derek Carr replies to Michael Thomas' social media rant with poise, after Chris Olave' injury (Image credit: X/@PFF_Saints)

Carr responds to Michael Thomas' comments, saying, "I don't care"

What's the story Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas made headlines by calling out quarterback Derek Carr after a high pass injured teammate Chris Olave, against the Carolina Panthers. In a heated social media exchange, Thomas criticized Carr's performance, while Carr responded, saying "I don't care" and focusing on his role as the team's quarterback. We decode the game, the 2024 season, and Carr's stats.

Game recap

Panthers narrowly top Saints 23-22

Rookie QB Bryce Young led the Panthers to a narrow 23-22 victory over the Saints, marking his first NFL win in the "victory formation." Young completed 16 of 26 passes and orchestrated a winning drive. Chuba Hubbard's crucial late-game touchdown sealed the win. The Saints, missing key receiver Olave due to injury, couldn't mount a comeback as Carr struggled in his return.

Injury

Olave suffers second concussion of the season

Saints receiver Olave was evaluated for a concussion after a hit in the first quarter of the game. This marked his second concussion of the season and fourth in his career. Olave received support from teammates as he was carted off, later sharing his gratitude on social media. Meanwhile, Olave's brother also commented on the situation, calling out the team's management.

2024 season

Saints and Carr's 2024 season so far

The Saints are going through a tough NFL season so far, losing seven of their nine games. They are currently placed fourth in the NFC South with a 2-7 record. They will face the Falcons. Meanwhile, Carr has amassed 1,225 yards from 108 passes including nine TDs and four interceptions earning him a passer rating of 99.2. He has played six games this season.

Career stats

QB's career stats

Olave has played 165 regular-season games in his career, completing 3,684 passes out of 5,665 attempts for a completion percentage of 65.0%. He has accumulated 40,325 passing yards with an average of 7.1 yards per attempt, scoring 251 touchdowns against 111 interceptions for a passer rating of 92.5. In playoff appearances, he recorded 29 completions from 54 attempts, totaling 310 yards and one touchdown.