NFL: Nick Bosa to be fined over pro-Trump hat post-game
San Francisco 49ers' defensive star Nick Bosa, known for his dominant play on the field, recently made headlines for an off-field incident. Following a game, Bosa wore a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat and joined Brock Purdy's post-game interview, showing support for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump. In this article, we decode Bosa's actions, his 2024 season, and his career stats.
Bosa crashes post-game interview wearing MAGA hat
Bosa's post-game antics included pointing at the referee while wearing a MAGA hat, stirring backlash among fans. CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reports the NFL is investigating, with Bosa facing a potential fine of $11,255 for violating Rule 5, Article 4, Section 8, which prohibits players from displaying personal messages without league approval. However, Bosa might have escaped any sort of suspension.
Bosa and 49ers' 2024 season so far
In this season, he has managed 28 total tackles, including 19 solo tackles and nine combined across eight games played. He also has seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception. Meanwhile, the 49ers are currently placed second in the NFC West with a 4-4 record and are coming off a 30-24 win against the Dallas Cowboys.
49ers top Cowboys for fourth win of the season
The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 30-24, showcasing a dominant third quarter led by Purdy, who bounced back with a touchdown run and pass. San Francisco overcame a halftime deficit, extending their lead to 27-10. Despite a late surge from Dak Prescott, who threw two touchdown passes, the Niners held firm for the win.
DE's career stats
In the regular season, Bosa has recorded impressive stats over five seasons with the 49ers, amassing 237 combined tackles, 79 tackles for loss, and 58 sacks. Notable performances include a standout 2021 season with 15.5 sacks and a solid showing in 2023, contributing to a total of 53 combined tackles. His playoff experience includes 50 combined tackles across 12 games, showcasing his effectiveness.