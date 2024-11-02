Summarize Simplifying... In short Blake Snell, who had a rocky start but a strong finish in the 2024 season, has opted out of his $62 million deal with the Giants.

Giants LHP Blake Snell opts out, hits free agency yet again for the second straight offseason (Image credit: X/@BRWalkoff)

Blake Snell opts out of Giants deal: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:38 pm Nov 02, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, has made headlines by opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants. After an injury-challenged 2024 season, Snell is testing free agency, aiming to capitalize on his stellar post-injury comeback. His decision impacts the Giants' pitching depth and positions him as one of the most intriguing starting pitchers available this offseason. We decode his stats.

Deal

Giants deal and potential team-fits

Snell had signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants, with an option for the 2025 season at $38.5 million. Opting out puts Snell on the open market, where he's expected to command a substantial multi-year offer. With a strong second-half comeback, he will surely be one of the most highly-valued free agents of the 2025 offseason. Potential landing spots: Padres, Yankees, Mets

2024 season

Snell's 2024 season numbers

Snell's 2024 season began rough, posting a 9.51 ERA in his first six starts and two injured list stints due to a groin injury. Returning strong, he recorded a 1.23 ERA, and 114 strikeouts, over his final 14 starts, highlighted by an 11-strikeout no-hitter on August 02. Notably, he ended his season with a 3.12 ERA, across 104 innings, (20 games) and 5-3 record.

MLB journey

LHP's draft and minor league details

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted Snell in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. Snell moved through the minors, posting standout performances, including a no-hitter with the Charlotte Stone Crabs in 2014. In 2015, he recorded a 1.41 ERA across three minor league teams and earned Rays Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors, joining Tampa Bay's 40-man roster after the season.

Career stats

Snell's career numbers

Snell has built an impressive MLB career with a 3.19 ERA, 76-58 record, and 1,368 strikeouts across 211 regular-season starts. His standout year was 2018, with a 1.89 ERA and 21 wins. Snell has also shown postseason strength, recording a 3.33 ERA over 12 games. Notably effective in limiting hits, his career WHIP of 1.22 showcases his consistency as a reliable starter.