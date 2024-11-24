KL Rahul slams his second 50-plus score in Australia (Tests)
KL Rahul missed out on his second Test century on Australian soil. The talented batter departed for 77 on Day 3 of the ongoing first India-Australia Test at Perth Stadium. Despite being criticized for his recent failures, Rahul has silenced critics with a timely knock. His performance was all the more commendable considering the pressure of opening the innings in the absence of Rohit Sharma.
Rahul's impressive performance in Perth Test
Rahul displayed his defensive prowess in India's first innings of 150, with his vigil ending early due to a dubious umpiring decision. The batter, who scored 26 in his first outing, was even more watchful in the second innings. Rahul and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a solid start in reply to Australia's first innings score of 104/10. They recorded a 201-run stand before Rahul fell to Mitchell Starc.
Rahul's adaptability in different batting positions
In his last few Tests, Rahul has batted at several different positions. He was given the number six spot on India's tour of South Africa last December, and even took up wicket-keeping duties temporarily. Although he was dropped from the XI for the two recent Tests against New Zealand, Rahul returned as an opener for the Perth Test in Rohit's absence.
Rahul's guidance helps Jaiswal find his footing
Rahul's guidance proved instrumental in helping Jaiswal quickly acclimatize to the challenging conditions of his international career. Despite bagging an eight-ball duck in the first innings, Jaiswal showed impressive shot-selection and brought up a brilliant hundred. The duo's partnership was a key factor in India's incredible bounce back in the game.
3,000 Test runs for KL Rahul
Rahul slammed five fours en route to his 176-ball 77. Playing his 54th match, Rahul has gone past 3,000 runs (3,084), as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 34.26 with 16 fifties and eight tons under his belt. This was his second 50-plus Test score in Australia as his first came in the 2015 Sydney game, where he slammed a ton. Overall, he has raced to 721 Test runs against Australia at 36.05 (100s: 1, 50s: 7).
Third Indian opening pair with this feat
Rahul and Jaiswal, who added 201 runs, became the third Indian opening pair to record a double-century stand in SENA nations in Tests. They have joined Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar (213 vs England at The Oval, 1979) and Vijay Merchant-Syed Mushtaq Ali (203 vs England in Manchester, 1936). They also became just the sixth visiting opening pair to register a 200-plus partnership Down Under. All the five other pairs with this feat are from England.