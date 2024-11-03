Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL's highest-paid wide receivers this season are Vikings' Jefferson, Cowboys' Lamb, Eagles' Brown, and Lions' St. Brown.

Jefferson leads with a $140 million contract, followed by Lamb with $136 million, Brown with $96 million, and St. Brown with $120.01 million.

NFL: List of the highest-paid wide receivers this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:20 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Discover the highest-paid wide receivers of the NFL season as we break down their impressive contracts and standout performances. From explosive plays to clutch catches, these wideouts are making waves on and off the field. Dive into the list and see who tops the salary charts this year, and get to know their 2024 season stats and career stats.

#1

Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings, ($35 million per year)

Vikings' receiver Jefferson is currently the highest-paid WR, after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with $110 million guaranteed. This season, Jefferson has 41 receptions and 646 yards, including five TDs, and three rushing yards. Overall, he owns 433 receptions, 6,545 yards, and 35 TDs across 67 games. In the postseason he owns 47 yards from seven receptions in one game.

#2

CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys, ($34 million per year)

Cowboys' Lamb stands second on the list, earning $34 million per year. Lamb's four-year contract worth $136 million has made him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. This extension includes a record-breaking $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever awarded to a WR. This season he has, 613 yards (45 receptions) and four TDs. Overall, he owns 5,758 yards, (440 catches), and 36 TDs.

#3

A.J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles, ($32 million per year)

Eagles star Brown, recently secured a three-year, $96 million contract extension, placing him third among wide receivers with an annual average of $32 million. This season in four games Brown has amassed 408 yards from 21 catches including three TDs. Overall, he has managed 6,355 yards from 400 catches including 45 TDs (81 games). In the postseason he has 435 yards and three TDs.

#4

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions, ($30.002 million per year)

Lions' St. Brown signed a four-year $120.01 million contract with a $77 million guaranteed ranking him fourth on the list. This season St. Brown has amassed 408 yards, from 41 receptions, including five TDs in seven games. Overall, he has 274 yards from 22 receptions and one TD (three postseason appearances). In the regular season, he owns 3,996 yards from 356 receptions, (26 TDs).