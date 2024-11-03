Summarize Simplifying... In short After an average 2024 season, first baseman Anthony Rizzo is entering free agency as the Yankees declined his $17 million option for 2025, choosing a $6 million buyout instead.

Yankees decline veteran Anthony Rizzo's player option, making him a free agent (Imge credit: X/@MLBONFOX)

MLB: Yankees decline $17 million option, Rizzo enters free agency

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:11 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Anthony Rizzo, a veteran first baseman and three-time All-Star, is making headlines after the New York Yankees decided to decline his $17 million option for the 2025 season. This move ends his tenure with the Yankees and opens him to free agency. The Yankees' decision to decline the option comes after an average 2024 season by Rizzo. We decode his career stats.

2024 season

First baseman's 2024 season

Rizzo had an average 2024 season missing 62 games due to a fractured forearm and later broke two fingers from a pitch, limiting his performance. In the remaining season, he hit eight home runs, batted .228, and logged 35 RBIs over 92 games. However, in postseason play, he appeared in 10 games with a .267 average but had no home runs or RBIs.

Contract

Rizzo enters free agency after Yankees decline $17 million option

The Yankees are seeking a new first baseman after declining Rizzo's $17 million option for 2025, opting instead for a $6 million buyout. This decision ends Rizzo's two-year, $40 million contract with the team. Notably, he was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in July 2021 and previously signed a $32 million deal before agreeing to the latest contract (two-year $40 million) in November 2022.

Journey

Draft and minor league stats

Rizzo, drafted by the Red Sox in 2007, chose baseball over attending Florida Atlantic University, signing for $325,000. His minor league journey began with the Gulf Coast League, where he quickly excelled. In 2010, he was traded to the Padres in a deal for Adrian Gonzalez. Rizzo impressed in the minors, hitting .365 with 16 home runs in 52 games. Debut: June 9, 2011

Career stats

Rizzo's crunch career stats

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star and World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs (2016), has a notable career in MLB. Over 1,727 regular-season games, he has a .261 batting average, 1,644 hits, 303 homers, and 965 RBIs. In postseason play, he has participated in 59 games, batting .225 with 27 RBIs. Rizzo's power-hitting has made him a key player since his debut in 2011.