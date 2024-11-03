Summarize Simplifying... In short Yankees' star pitcher, Cole, has the option to leave his $324 million contract, with a decision due by Sunday.

Despite an elbow injury in 2024, he made a strong comeback with a 3.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 17 starts.

Since his MLB debut in 2013, Cole has consistently performed well, with 153 wins, a career ERA of 3.18, and 2,251 strikeouts in 1,954 innings.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has opted out of his contract, giving the team very limited time to decide (Image credit: X/@YESNetwork)

MLB, Yankees' Cole opts out of contract: Decoding his stats

What's the story New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole recently made headlines by opting out of the final four years of his contract, a move allowing him to explore free agency. This decision comes after another stellar season, and though Cole is free to leave, the Yankees are likely to counter with a competitive offer to retain him. Meanwhile, we decode his contract, options, and career stats.

Yankees can retain Cole, by adding a $36 million extension

Cole's initial $324 million contract with the Yankees guarantees him $144 million over the next four years. If the Yankees add a $36 million extension, they can keep him through the 2029 MLB season. However, with a Sunday deadline, the Yankees have limited time to decide on retaining their ace.

Ace's 2024 season with the Yankees

After missing the first 2½ months of 2024 due to an elbow injury, Cole returned to make 17 starts, recording a 3.41 ERA with 99 strikeouts over 95 innings. He issued 29 walks and allowed 11 home runs during this stretch. He finished the season with an 8-5 record from 17 starts. In the postseason he had a 2.17 ERA and managed 22 strikeouts.

Cole's draft details, and minor league journey

Cole was selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 with an $8 million signing bonus. Meanwhile, he quickly established himself as a top prospect, with a 2.91 ERA in 12 Triple-A starts before joining the majors. After progressing through the minors, he made his MLB debut on June 11, 2013, striking out the first batter, Gregor Blanco, on three pitches.

Yankees ace's crunch career stats

Throughout his career, Cole has shown remarkable consistency. From his debut with the Pirates in 2013 to his current role with the Yankees, he's earned 153 wins and achieved a career ERA of 3.18. Notably, he struck out 2,251 batters in 1,954 innings pitched, demonstrating high efficiency with a WHIP of 1.09. Cole is 11-6 with a 2.77 ERA in 22 playoff starts.