Rahul, Jaiswal set records with double-century stand in Perth Test
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have created history by registering the highest opening partnership for an Indian duo in Test cricket on Australian soil. The duo added a phenomenal 201-run opening stand against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing opening Test match at Perth's Optus Stadium. This is better than the previous record of 191 runs set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986.
Rahul-Jaiswal partnership: A 1st for Indian cricket in Australia
The 201-run partnership between Rahul and Jaiswal is not just a new high for India in Australia, but also the first time an Indian opening pair has crossed the 200-run mark Down Under. The brilliant stand laid the perfect foundation for India, who were bundled out for 150 while batting first. It's also the highest opening stand by any visiting pair in Australia in this century.
Rahul and Jaiswal's individual performances
Rahul played a steady innings, scoring 77 off 176 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 63rd over. He slammed five fours during his stay. Meanwhile, Jaiswal, who began Day 3 with an overnight score of 90 off 193 balls, quickly reached his century off 205 deliveries. He eventually departed for 161 off 297 balls (15 fours, 3 sixes). Their brilliance took India's lead past 400 as Australia's first innings ended at 104/10.
India's comeback after 1st-innings collapse
After a disappointing first innings where they were bundled out for just 150, India made a strong comeback. Jasprit Bumrah's inspired bowling restricted Australia to a mere 104, giving India a crucial 46-run lead. The second innings was dominated by Rahul and Jaiswal who punished the Australian bowlers with an array of strokes. Their partnership also ended India's 19-year wait for a century-plus opening stand in Australia, since Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra's effort in Sydney in 2004.
Rahul and Jaiswal also accomplish these feats
Rahul and Jaiswal became the third Indian opening pair to record a double-century stand in SENA nations in Tests. They joined Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar (213 vs England at The Oval, 1979) and Vijay Merchant-Syed Mushtaq Ali (203 vs England in Manchester, 1936). They also became just the sixth visiting opening pair to register a 200-plus partnership Down Under. All the five other pairs with this feat are from England.